 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triplets to sing in Munster
urgent

Triplets to sing in Munster

Triplets to sing in Munster

Taylor Red is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Taylor Red, a group of identical triplet singers, will perform in Munster next month.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor steel mill is shown. 

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts will bring the pop country sibling trio to sing as part of its 2021-2022 concert season. Taylor Red will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Munster High School Auditorium.

The group is known for their "mesmerizing energy, extraordinary talent and tight sibling harmonies" in concert.

"Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red whose sound is best described as Young, Fun, and Country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin," organizers said in a press release. "Taylor Red has performed over 1,000 live shows across America and internationally in countries such as Norway and Canada."

Lakeshore Community Concerts has been staging live music in Northwest Indiana since 1947, offering "every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”

Talyor Red are seasoned live performers who have toured the country and appeared in commercials.

"Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels, Diamond Rio, Don Williams, High Valley, Josh Turner, Michael W. Smith, Neil McCoy, and Ray Stevens include some of the artists the three girls have opened for throughout their career," organizers said in a press release. "Additionally, the girls were featured in a national ad campaign for Sonic Drive-In in 2020. Their repertoire is influenced by the musical giants that paved the way for them, like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and even Tom Petty and The Eagles."

Tickets are available for $30.

For more information or tickets, visit lakeshoreconcerts.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts