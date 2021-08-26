Triplets to sing in Munster

Taylor Red, a group of identical triplet singers, will perform in Munster next month.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts will bring the pop country sibling trio to sing as part of its 2021-2022 concert season. Taylor Red will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Munster High School Auditorium.

The group is known for their "mesmerizing energy, extraordinary talent and tight sibling harmonies" in concert.

"Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red whose sound is best described as Young, Fun, and Country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin," organizers said in a press release. "Taylor Red has performed over 1,000 live shows across America and internationally in countries such as Norway and Canada."

Lakeshore Community Concerts has been staging live music in Northwest Indiana since 1947, offering "every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”

Talyor Red are seasoned live performers who have toured the country and appeared in commercials.