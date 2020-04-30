'Trolls' went straight to homes. Movie theaters are fuming

AMC Theaters went further. CEO Adam Aron said his company would sever relations with Universal, effective Tuesday. He insisted the policy would continue once theaters reopened, would apply to its venues around the world and “is not some hollow or ill-considered threat."

Aron said AMC would do the same to any distributor that “unilaterally abandons current windowing practices absent good faith negotiations between us.”

He declared absent further discussions, "decades of incredibly successful business activity together has sadly come to an end.”

Late Tuesday, Universal responded it was disappointed with the AMC and NATO statements.

“We absolutely believe in the theatrical experience and have made no statement to the contrary,” Universal said, adding it would consider video on demand "when that distribution outlet makes sense.”

Universal has been bolder than other studios. A day earlier, Universal said it would steer another upcoming release, the Judd Apatow comedy “The King of Staten Island,” to on-demand. It also quickly brought movies like “The Hunt” and “Emma,” released in theaters just before the shutdown, to on-demand.

But the studio isn’t the only one experimenting.