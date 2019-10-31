Front Porch Music (505 Lincolnway) brings one of the most celebrated storytellers currently on the concert trail to Valparaiso for a 7 p.m. performance on Sunday.
Folk/Americana music troubadour Ellis Paul is celebrating 30 years as a touring musician, having released 18 adult albums and two children’s albums, along with having published two children's books. For that, he has garnered many awards. More: ellispaul.com.
Paul’s 20th collection of original songs, "The Storyteller’s Suitcase," was funded by his fans, self-produced, and marks his first ever release on his own Rosella Records imprint. It came out in May of this year and spent June and July in the "Top 5" on the Folk DJs Chart.
His music catalogue has been largely inspired by being on the road as a touring musician for 30 years. “It’s the adventure, the audience, and the loves you discover along the way,” says Paul about what inspires him. “My favorite line on the (new) album is -- ‘A song is just a skeleton key that can open any palace door.’” Sunday's show will feature new songs, mixed with fan favorites from his deep catalog. Tickets for the all ages performance are $20. More: 219-464-4700 or frontporchmusic.com.
Classic "KIND" still pops with power
Chicago was the birthplace of the "power pop" sound that merged into the bigger "new wave" genre of the late '70s/early '80s. Along with such early Windy City purveyors of the power pop sound like Cheap Trick, Off Broadway, Pezband, Shoes and a few others, was a band called The Kind.
The Kind enjoyed a strong Midwest run in clubs for a few years, before Chicago radio came to champion their double-sided 1981 hit single, "Total Insanity" b/w "When You Rock." Two full length albums -- "The Kind" (1982) and "Pain & Pleasure" (1983) -- were released by the indie label 360 Records and another single, "Loved By You," and got Midwest radio play before the band eventually dissolved.
This columnist, who loved and followed the band back in the day, is happy to report that some of the "lost" earlier recordings by the seminal Chicago band have been unearthed from the vaults and lovingly re-issued as a 180-gram audiophile vinyl LP titled, "Volume I: The Kind."
This 9-song collection of original studio tracks from 1978, re-mixed and re-mastered with today's technology, will be made available from Black Parrot Music, pre-orders on Nov. 24. These are recordings by the pre-1980s original line-up of the group -- Frank Jalovic, Stan Skora, Chris Massa and Carlo Laccino -- and the vinyl comes with a vintage fold-out period poster of the band with full lyrics on its flip side.
The collection is now available only as a 12-inch vinyl, but will be released on the CD format as well in coming weeks. Fans can find it at most online music sites and at some brick and mortar locations like Record Bin in Hobart. This collection features the group's early masterpiece "Hold Me Closer," along with such personal highlights as "She'll Make Everything Right," "Don't Blame It On Me," and "What Am I Gonna Do." As the welcome project's title "Volume I" suggests, a "Volume II" is already in the works. More: blackparrotmusic.com or facebook.com/TheKindBPM.
MUSIC NOTES
• All Ages of music makers and fans will gather for a musical Open Stage Halloween Party tonight (7:30-10:30 p.m.) hosted by Captain Ambivalent & The Accordion of Gold (facebook.com/CaptainAmbivalent) at Front Porch Music (505 Lincolnway) in downtown Valparaiso. Cost is $3 to perform/$4 to attend. More: 219-464-4700 or frontporchmusic.com.
• To kick off the 30th season of live music concerts presented by Portage Township Live Entertainment Association (PTLEA), acclaimed harpists Marguerite Lynn Williams and Julie Spring will perform at 7 p.m. Monday in The Sycamore Room at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road ) in Portage. Williams is the Principal Harpist of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Spring has performed internationally as soloist, chamber musician and orchestral harpist. Cost: Students are free/Adults pay $15 at the door. More: portagemusic.com or call 219-762-5025.
• This Saturday, the Lake Effect Band will bring a few sets of classic rock to Benny's (2549 Glenwood-Lansing Road) in Lynwood. More: 708-474-4348.
• The Nawty Band will strip down to a more acoustic setting for what they call a Nawty Lite performance on Friday at American Legion Post #502 (429 W 750 N) in Valparaiso. More: 219-759-2121.
• The Jordans & James perform an 8 p.m. "bon voyage" party at Zorn Brewing Works (605 E. 9th St.) in Michigan City. The NWI-based band is leaving to tour the Gulf Coast. More: jordansandjames.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features Thursday Karaoke at 9 p.m. Comedy rules on Friday at 9 p.m. with two comedians; then Tonal Attitude brings a funk, rock, dance musical stew to the stage at 8 p.m. on Satuday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Amber & Mindi from the High Street Band will begin a 7 p.m. performance at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso this Friday. The slide-guitar blues of Jack Whittle will be featured on Saturday at the venue in a solo performance. More: elementswinebar.com or 219- 242-8708.
• The Music of Cream, the pedigree of hallowed ‘60s trio Cream -- drummer Kofi Baker (Ginger Baker’s son), bassist Malcolm Bruce (Jack Bruce’s son) and guitarist Will Johns (Eric Clapton’s nephew) -- has announced an exciting new 40-date North American tour that will find them performing the landmark 1967 Cream album "Disraeli Gears" in its entirety. The local connection here is Kofi Baker, currently a resident of Hobart. More tour news and tickets: musicofcream.com.
• Jazz fans will find The Zara Zaharieva Quintet performing 7-11 p.m. at Siam Marina (16846 Oak Park Ave.) in Tinley Park on Friday. More: 708- 407-8825. On this side of the state line, jazzers can enjoy The Roger Harris Quartet 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Asparagus (7876 Broadway) in Merrillville. More: 219-794-0000.
• Country music singer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler's first full-length album, "Keeps Getting Better," will be out Nov. 15. "It'll be available on all downloading and streaming services, and I'll also have physical copies available at performances and in some Chicago area brick and mortar stores," said Stutler, who guests Friday from 2-3 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. Stream Lakeshore programs online at lakeshorepublicradio.org. More: leannstutler.com.