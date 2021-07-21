'Troublemakers: Chicago Freedom Struggles through the Lens of Art Shay' author to appear in Miller

"Erik Gellman researches and teaches about working-class and urban life, visual culture and comparative social movements in modern American history," Nelson Algren Museum co-founder Sue Rutsen said in a press release. "We will be projecting photographs by Algren buddy Art Shay, some of which were previously unpublished, on Friday, July 23 when Erik Gellman joins us, covering the book he was developing last time he was here in 2017. To see Shay's photos on a screen and to hear Erik speak about them is a treat not to be missed. 'Erik's Troublemakers: Chicago Freedom Struggles through the Lens of Art Shay' was published in 2020, and is that rare book that captures my attention for hours on end. As one friend said, 'I flip through until one of the photos grabs me by the throat, and then I find the story.'"