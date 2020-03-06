You are the owner of this article.
Trumpet player to address Calumet City Historical Society
 Eloise Marie Valadez

Trumpet player Tim Bales will give a talk to the Calumet City Historical Society Sunday afternoon about his career in music.

He plays trumpet for the Ides of March rock band, which has a new album out and just performed at the City Winery in Chicago this week. He has recorded with Jackie Wilson, Phil Woods, John Densmore from The Doors, Steve Cropper, Norah Jones, and Chaka Khan and performed on television.

"I grew up in Calumet City, learned to play trumpet here, and live here again since 1990," he said. "I'm excited to talk about my history in Calumet City and how it has helped me in my music career and my life."

The DePaul University graduate will reminisce about growing up in Calumet City during the 1960s and learning to play the trumpet at Hoover School, Schrum School, and T.F. North, where "the nurturing environment was great."

The talk takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Calumet City Historical Society Center at 760 Wentworth Ave. in downtown Cal City.

The event is free after the general membership meeting at 2 p.m. and will include a 50/50 raffle. 

For more information, email calcityhistory@aol.com, call 773-832-9390 or visit www.calumetcityhistoricalsociety.org.

