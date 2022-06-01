Tulip sculptures springing up around Munster

Colorful tulip sculptures are now blossoming all around town in Munster.

The Munster Civic Foundation and CA Health & Science Trust have installed 37 tulip sculptures at spots around town like Centennial Park and in front of Community Hospital for its “Tiptoe Thru Town” public art initiative. The 5-foot-tall tulip status will be displayed in a town-wide exhibit from May 30 through Sept. 5.

Tulips were chosen as a bright subject that "represents a new season and fresh beginnings, and, for Munster, also gives a cheery nod to being founded by Dutch farmers,” said Lee Ann Mellon, board member and art committee chair for the Munster Civic Foundation, a nonprofit endowed in 1990 by the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, the parent company of Community Hospital.

“The MCF is thrilled to launch this colorful initiative that will provide town-wide enjoyment for our residents and visitors throughout the summer," she said.

CA Health & Science Trust, a national manager of medical office real estate, gave artists space to create the works at its CAHST’s Northwest Indiana Medical Office Complex at 9200 Calumet Ave.

"We look forward to watching the success of this initiative come to life inside the walls of our Northwest Indiana Medical Office Complex, as well as many more years of successful partnership with the Town of Munster," said Loriann Duffy, Senior Vice President of Property Management for CA Health & Science Trust.

