 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Tulip sculptures springing up around Munster

  • 0
Tulip sculptures springing up around Munster

A yarn bomb sculpture is shown.

 Provided

Colorful tulip sculptures are now blossoming all around town in Munster.

The Munster Civic Foundation and CA Health & Science Trust have installed 37 tulip sculptures at spots around town like Centennial Park and in front of Community Hospital for its “Tiptoe Thru Town” public art initiative. The 5-foot-tall tulip status will be displayed in a town-wide exhibit from May 30 through Sept. 5.

Tulips were chosen as a bright subject that "represents a new season and fresh beginnings, and, for Munster, also gives a cheery nod to being founded by Dutch farmers,” said Lee Ann Mellon, board member and art committee chair for the Munster Civic Foundation, a nonprofit endowed in 1990 by the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, the parent company of Community Hospital. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The MCF is thrilled to launch this colorful initiative that will provide town-wide enjoyment for our residents and visitors throughout the summer," she said.

CA Health & Science Trust, a national manager of medical office real estate, gave artists space to create the works at its CAHST’s Northwest Indiana Medical Office Complex at 9200 Calumet Ave.

People are also reading…

"We look forward to watching the success of this initiative come to life inside the walls of our Northwest Indiana Medical Office Complex, as well as many more years of successful partnership with the Town of Munster," said Loriann Duffy, Senior Vice President of Property Management for CA Health & Science Trust.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is running out of Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell is running out of Mexican Pizza

Demand for the beloved item was seven times higher than when it last appeared on menus two years ago. For example, the company said one fan bought 180 Mexican Pizzas in a single order.

Watch Now: Related Video

Anita Baker thanks Chance the Rapper for helping her regain master recordings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts