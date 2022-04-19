Tulip sculptures to bloom in Munster

Tulip sculptures will blossom around Munster this year.
The Munster Civic Foundation and CA Health & Science Trust have teamed up for the “Tiptoe Thru Town”public art initiative. A total of 37 tulip sculptures, each standing 5 feet tall, will be displayed in a town-wide exhibit from May 30 through Sept. 5.
“When the Munster Civic Foundation Board of Directors committed to revitalizing the organization last year, a public art exhibit emerged as the perfect project to renew enthusiasm and highlight the Foundation's dedication to enhancing the quality of life in Munster. After collaborating with resident volunteers, MCF board members, the Munster Chamber of Commerce, and outside art experts from IU Northwest and the South Shore Arts, a tulip was identified as the ideal subject. Tulips represent a new season and fresh beginnings, and, for Munster, also give a cheery nod to being founded by Dutch farmers,” said Lee Ann Mellon, board member and art committee chair for the Munster Civic Foundation. “The MCF is thrilled to launch this colorful initiative that will provide town-wide enjoyment for our residents and visitors throughout the summer.”
CA Health & Science Trust has offered space in Munster medical office for local artists to use at art studios to paint the tulip sculptures so they're all unique. The public can watch the art in progress at Suite N404 of CAHST’s Northwest Indiana Medical Office Complex at 9200 Calumet Ave.
“CAHST strives to be a global leader in the management and operations of medical office and life science real estate, and as part of that goal, we are committed to giving back to each of those communities we enter,” said Loriann Duffy, Senior Vice President of Property Management for CA Health & Science Trust. “CAHST is grateful for the opportunity to partner with MCF in lending our Class A space to local artists and community members to support the execution of this outstanding community initiative. We look forward to watching the success of this initiative come to life inside the walls of our Northwest Indiana Medical Office Complex, as well as many more years of successful partnership with the Town of Munster.”
For more information, visit info@cahstreit.com.
