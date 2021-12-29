Turner House Media seeking vintage Region movie footage

Turner House Media is seeking vintage footage from Hammond and the Region.

Owner Anthony Diaz is looking for historic film from family collections to display on a show that will be aired on local cable in the future or an ongoing series of historical DVDs, such as on the Standard Oil Refinery fire in Whiting.

"We recently found footage from the downtown Christmas parade where people are window shopping and going to see Santa," Diaz said. "We like anything with pop culture, Inland Steel or downtown Hammond."

The company at 5719 Hohman Ave. in downtown Highland specializes in transfers of 16 mm film to DVD. It recently opened a booth at America's Antique Mall in Highland where people can buy historic films or arrange to drop off footage.

Diaz hopes to preserve the Region's history.

"I'm retired from the steel mill," he said. "I wanted to go back to my roots, to my history collecting film. I had to leave it behind when I was at the steel mill, but now I have time."