Turner House Media seeking vintage Region movie footage
urgent

Anthony Diaz is pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Turner House Media is seeking vintage footage from Hammond and the Region.

Owner Anthony Diaz is looking for historic film from family collections to display on a show that will be aired on local cable in the future or an ongoing series of historical DVDs, such as on the Standard Oil Refinery fire in Whiting.

"We recently found footage from the downtown Christmas parade where people are window shopping and going to see Santa," Diaz said. "We like anything with pop culture, Inland Steel or downtown Hammond."

The company at 5719 Hohman Ave. in downtown Highland specializes in transfers of 16 mm film to DVD. It recently opened a booth at America's Antique Mall in Highland where people can buy historic films or arrange to drop off footage.

Diaz hopes to preserve the Region's history.

"I'm retired from the steel mill," he said. "I wanted to go back to my roots, to my history collecting film. I had to leave it behind when I was at the steel mill, but now I have time."

He works to collect Northwest Indiana historic items, including antiques, artifacts, old yearbooks and pictures. He's already amassed a significant collection of footage, including from hundreds of old high school football games from across Northwest Indiana.

"These days I can put photos and clips on Facebook," he said. "People can have their memories of downtown Hammond and comment on it on Facebook. It's brought out a lot of memories. It's nice to have an outlet."

Turner House Media seeks home movies with footage of places like downtown Hammond or Schererville's Kiddeland, any kind of sports footage and local commercials.

"It gives the home movies second life," he said. "It brings back nostalgia for people to reflect on, lets a little spirit out of the box. It's what we do when people need films transferred. We get your memories out of the box."

For more information, visit turnerhousemedia.com or call 219-933-1123.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

