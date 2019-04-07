Homenclature, the Valparaiso-based designer furniture retailer, has hit the big time.
The store, which says its 21,000-square-foot warehouse in Valparaiso is a "funky space with a Chicago-loft-meets-industrial-chic vibe," will have "literally truckloads" of its furniture featured on Two Chicks and a Hammer's HGTV show, "Good Bones," in which a mother-and-daughter team renovates homes in Indianapolis.
Homenclature opened a second location in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel about a year and a half ago and was approached by Two Chicks and a Hammer about supplying furniture for their home-remodeling reality television show, which is now in its fourth season on cable television.
"We provided furniture for six of the homes," said Amanda Snider, who owns Homenclature along with her husband, Shayne. "My understanding is we will be appearing in six of the episodes."
The shows are now being edited and the Sniders haven't seen them, but the first episode of "Good Bones" Homenclature appears in is supposed to air on May 14.
"They will promote and mention our business on social media, and it will be named in the end credits," Amanda Snider said.
"The furniture will appear after the big reveal, and they'll show some of our delivery staff and our delivery truck."
Homeclature started out in Munster 12 years ago and relocated to 902 Calumet Ave in Valparaiso. It recently expanded to a second 10,000-square-foot location in Indianapolis's affluent northern suburbs, where the Sniders spied an opportunity.
"There are great demographics there, but there are only a lot of big-box chain stores," Snider said.
"There's a lot of home building and expansion there, and we felt like they needed some independent small businesses."
Happy synergy
That's what attracted the attention of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the Two Chicks and a Hammer mother-daughter duo who have been rehabbing homes in Central Indiana since 2007 and landed an HGTV show in 2016.
"They rehab homes, going into areas that are underdeveloped or have seen better days," Snider said.
"They try to use local, smaller, independently owned businesses instead of big box stores. They try to shop small, buy local and promote local businesses. It's a pretty popular show, and much larger companies also have wanted to be featured on there but they told us their price points were too high for the average viewer, while we have really cool stuff at great prices that viewers could realistically afford."
Homeclature is not the only source of furniture on the show, but many of its discounted designer pieces were shipped to the homes Two Chicks and a Hammer were renovating.
"The producer and crew come into the store for each project and every episode," she said. "The producer comes in and hand-selects the pieces and we transport them over there, where they're staged for the reveal."
The Sniders, who live in Valparaiso, hope to expand on their relationship with Two Chicks and a Hammer for season five of "Good Bones."
"This is exactly the kind of program we would want to be associated with," Snider said.
"The concept of their show is pretty cool. They take dilapidated home and make them gorgeous with unique stylized furniture. We're pretty excited about this."
The exposure would only help boost the business.
"The store in Carmel is still fairly new and now more people will learn about it," Snider said.
"A lot of our own designs will specifically appear on the program and we're exploring wholesaling those designs to offer to other retailers. This will raise awareness about us at a time when we're in a pretty cool evolution and trying to figure out how to bring a new location back to Lake County, since we originally opened in Munster in 2008."