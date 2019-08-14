Twincade levels up with new food menu

Twincade, the retro arcade and craft beer bar in downtown Griffith, launched a new food menu earlier this year.
The bar arcade at 108 N. Broad St. in Griffith, known for its colorful drag shows and wide selection of vintage arcade games and pinball machines from the 1980s and 1990s, overhauled its menu to focus on smoked burgers, 14-inch pizzas, wings, shareable small plates and vegan fare.
Twincade now offers an array of half-pound burgers on pretzel buns named after video games or pop culture. The King Koopa burger for instance is topped with fig bourbon-glazed smoked brisket and elote, while the Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik features bacon, egg, roasted red pepper, aged mozzarella, and black pepper aioli on a bagel for a bun. The TMNT, a reference to the pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage patty, and pizza sauce.
Small plates include fried and Thai chili-tossed Brussel sprouts, feta fries, and millionaire fries with brie, truffle oil, and herbs. Garbage tots are piled high with smoked pork, bbq, mozzarella, and ranch. Pizzas can be personalized with ingredients like artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers and smoked jalapeños.
Its wings are bone-in, boneless or vegan, with a wide variety of sauce options that include fig bourbon glaze, black cherry and smoked jalapeño, Sriracha lime, Thai chili, sweet barbecue, mango habanero, sweet teriyaki, buffalo, garlic parmesan or Szechuan sauce of Rick & Morty fame.
The craft beer bar and arcade also now offers an array of vegan burgers, pizzas, and shareables. The vegan tatchos for instance are topped with vegan nacho cheese, vegan meat, lettuce, tomato, vegan ranch, jalapeños, and green onions.
For more information, visit twincade.com or call (219) 237-9980.