Two new exhibits just opened at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City.

"Citizen" and "Lapse" opened at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown and the lakefront in Michigan City.

The group show "Citizen" will be on display through June 16. It features the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

"'Citizen' explores the complex perspectives of residents of the United States of America as many communities struggle for justice, freedom and basic human rights," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "The exhibit focuses on excluded histories of marginalized communities and the current state of those communities as they face the realities of climate change and political setbacks. All artwork in the exhibit is by BIPOC, LGBTQ and FEMME creatives."

Chicago artist Sam Kirk is curating. She was recently named one of the top 50 artists in the city by New City Magazine.

"Kirk is a multidisciplinary artist, who explores culture and identity politics. Her artwork calls to celebrate differences and enact social change. Vivid and powerful images of women, members of the LGBTQ community and those who have historically been underrepresented are celebrated," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Her work has been featured in Disney’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Rolling Stone and Forbes, and she has collaborated with Vans, the Chicago Cubs and Comcast."

The artist Neil Gainer will exhibit his work in the Small NIPSCO Art Education Studio. His solo show is called "Lapse."

"Utilizing visual illusions and ambiguous symbols, Gainer criticizes tropes within society and unifies us through our commonality," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "He uses houndstooth in this way as a symbol of humanity's relationship with value and materialism and as a repetitive mantra akin to our own cyclical nature. Gainer is an artist born and raised in Northwest Indiana. His work is influenced by the dichotomy of class and wealth seen in the urban/rural landscape of the Region."

Both exhibits are free and open to the public

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219-874-4900.