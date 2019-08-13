Two-time Grammy Award nominee Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers will do a meet-and-greet at Tom Lounges' Record Bin in downtown Hobart Thursday afternoon before playing at The Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso that night.
The saxophonist and singer who's released 10 No. 1 radio singles and two No. 1 Billboard Jazz CDs will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic venue at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso in support of her Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers new album "No Good Deed," which was released last month on her own record label, Pretty Good For A Girl Records.
Before the show, she will appear from 3 to 4:15 p.m. for a free, all-ages after-school pizza party at the record store at 218 Main St. in downtown Hobart. She will sign albums and meet with fans, including the young girls she hopes to inspire.
"Abair became a role model and advocate for female empowerment in 2017 with the release of that original song, which was born out of her own frustration at hearing that comment over the years," Tom Lounges said in a press release. "The song took on a life of its own after the entertainer created the Pretty Good For A Girl organization to celebrate female accomplishments and to promote positive self-esteem and self-image in young females."
She has performed on the "American Idol" house band and as Aerosmith's saxophonist. The 2018 Independent Blues Awards Artist of the Year, Abair has collaborated with a number of famous musicians, including Gregg Allman, Duran Duran and Mandy Moore.
Tickets to her show range from $30 to $40 and can be purchased online at memorialoperahouse.com.