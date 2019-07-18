Country music star Tyler Rich and singer-songwriter Omar Apollo will both perform at the Hobart Art Theatre.
Flight Levelz Entertainment, which organized the Hometown Country Jam Music Festival at Hobart's historic Brickie Bowl, has been bringing more concerts to Hobart to "keep the party going."
Rich will play at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the historic Art Deco movie theater/live entertainment venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart as part of Flight Levelz Entertainment's Hometown Summer Series.
"The Art Theater has recently gone through extensive upgrades by increasing the stage size, installing state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, creating a standing-room-only section, and more," organizer Tyrus Joseforsky said. "These renovations were crucial to the venues ability to bring in big national touring acts."
Rich's song "The Difference" scored a No. 1 spot on SiriusXM and placed in the Top 20 on country radio. He has performed with Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, and Dan + Shay.
Apollo, who's headlining a tour of North America and Europe after releasing the "Friends" and "Stereo" EPs, will perform in his hometown of Hobart on Dec. 6.
"Omar has taken the world by storm with his 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and hundreds of thousands of fans around the world, but this show will showcase where it all started for Omar," Joseforsky said. "After dropping out of college only 2 weeks in, Omar Apollo, a 20-year old, first-generation Mexican-American singer from Indiana, began writing and recording his own mix of jazz, R&B, funk, alternative, soul and pop music. His parents moved to the United States to give their kids a better life and the opportunity to go to college; however, Omar always knew this route wasn’t meant for him."
Apollo, who started playing guitar at the age of 12, will visit Hobart as part of an international tour that includes stops in Paris, London, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.
"His biggest influences are Benny Sings, D'angelo, Los Panchos, John Mayer, Elliott Smith, Cuco Sánchez, Paul Simon, Gary Numan and João Gilberto," Joseforsky said.
Tickets to the Rich show are $20 and can be purchased at Tyler-Rich-Hobart.EventBrite.com. Tickets to the Apollo show are $20 and can be purchased at Omar-Apollo-Hobart.EventBrite.com.