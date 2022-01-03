Tyrese to entertain at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino

Tyrese is coming fast and furious to Hammond.

The R&B singer and Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson, who goes by the stage name Tyrese, will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

Gibson is known for his role in the Fast and Furious film franchise and as a Grammy-nominated performer whose work has often trended on the Billboard charts. His many hits include "How You Gonna Act Like That," "I Wanna Go There, "Sweet Lady," "What Am I Gonna Do," "The Best Man I Can Be," "Stay," "Shame," "Lately" and "I Need."

Tyrese has appeared in the movies "Baby Boy," "Transformers," "Four Brothers"' and the "Fast and Furious" franchise."Tyrese got his start first as a musician," Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in a press release. "He released his self-titled debut, platinum-selling album to critical acclaim in the late '90s."

His many accolades include a Soul Train Music Awards Song of the Year in 2012. He has sold more than 4 million albums with "Black Rose" debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

His hit "How You Gonna Act Like That" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.