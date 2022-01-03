 Skip to main content
Tyrese to entertain at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino
Pictured is Tyrese Gibson.

 Eloise Marie Valadez

Tyrese is coming fast and furious to Hammond.

The R&B singer and Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson, who goes by the stage name Tyrese, will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

Gibson is known for his role in the Fast and Furious film franchise and as a Grammy-nominated performer whose work has often trended on the Billboard charts. His many hits include "How You Gonna Act Like That," "I Wanna Go There, "Sweet Lady," "What Am I Gonna Do," "The Best Man I Can Be," "Stay," "Shame," "Lately" and "I Need."

Tyrese has appeared in the movies "Baby Boy," "Transformers," "Four Brothers"' and the "Fast and Furious" franchise."Tyrese got his start first as a musician," Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in a press release. "He released his self-titled debut, platinum-selling album to critical acclaim in the late '90s."

His many accolades include a Soul Train Music Awards Song of the Year in 2012. He has sold more than 4 million albums with "Black Rose" debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

His hit "How You Gonna Act Like That" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He is slated to appear in the forthcoming superhero movie "Morbius" about the "living vampire" from Marvel Comics that stars Jared Leto in the title role.

Tickets to "An Intimate Evening with Tyrese" in Hammond start at $54.50.

For more information, visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond.

Betty White ‘knew’ she was loved by millions of fans

