Two more "Unapologetic" exhibits will soon be on display in Northwest Indiana.

The Decay Devils artist, urban explorer and preservationist collective will display "Unapologetic NWI" and "Unapologetic Avant-Garde" at the downtown Gary Public Library.

It's part of the ongoing "Unapologetic" series that features intimate photographic portraits coupled with short interviews. "Unapologetically Noir" was previously displayed at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

"Unapologetic NWI x Avant-Garde" will be exhibited on the second floor of the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center at 220 W. 5th Ave. starting on March 31.

"Why did you choose to live in the Region? What does being innovative mean to you?" Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "These are just two of the questions centered around the exhibits "Unapologetic NWI" and "Unapologetic Avant-Garde."

The exhibits are free and open to the public. The art will be on display through May 31.

"Preceded by 'Unapologetically Noir,' which centered on the views of African Americans with roots in the Region, these exhibits were inspired by community activist Elaine Castellanos documentary 'The Black Catholic Experience,'" Anderson said. "These exhibitions combine answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment where the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated. The intent is to illustrate the culture and diversity of the Region and to showcase the talent of residents therein."

The exhibit got funding from Indiana Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Legacy Foundation. It was among 168 projects across the country to receive a share of $1.68 million that the National Endowment of the Arts awarded last year in the Challenge American grant category.

An opening reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on April 1. People can sample hors d’oeuvres while chatting with the artists.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, email decaydevils@gmail.com or visit unapologetic.art