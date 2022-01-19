'Unapologetically Noir' exhibit to tour Northwest Indiana

“The NEA is proud to support arts projects like this one from the Decay Devils, Inc. that help support the community’s creative economy,” NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers said. “The Decay Devils in Gary are among the organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

The Decay Devils plan to follow up with two more exhibits, "Unapologetically Avant Garde" and "Unapologetically NWI" that will come out later this year.

"Although there are numerous divides across the country, this exhibit aims to celebrate the African-American culture and continue to instill a sense of pride throughout the community of Northwest Indiana," Anderson said.

"'Unapologetically Noir 2022' endeavors to demonstrate how the medium of photography can be an essential cultural tool in spreading information across our everchanging landscape. The public response was so vast, the exhibit will be hosted in three locations to accommodate all of the participants. The gallery is located at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center and the satellite locations are the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts and the Hammond Development Corporation’s Creative Hub."