'Unapologetically Noir' exhibit to tour Northwest Indiana

The Decay Devils' "Unapologetically Noir" exhibit is returning in 2022 for a tour across Northwest Indiana.
The exhibit explores "what does it mean to be black?" It features more than 60 photographs of black people from all walks of life, emphasizing the diversity of their physical and mental characteristics.
"Unapologetically Noir" will be exhibited from Feb. 4 through March 18 at the Gary Public Library in downtown Gary, the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Miller and the Hammond Development Corporation’s Creative Hub in downtown Hammond.
"Inspired by the documentary 'The Black Catholic Experience' by community activist Elaine Castellanos, this exhibition combines answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment where the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "The vision is to expand the exhibit with more subjects to further the conversation on the topic of 'what does it mean to be black' and broaden the often-narrow views associated with it."
The exhibition got funding from Indiana Humanities in conjunction with National Endowment for the Humanities, the Legacy Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. It's one of 168 projects across the country to receive Challenge America grant funding.
“The NEA is proud to support arts projects like this one from the Decay Devils, Inc. that help support the community’s creative economy,” NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers said. “The Decay Devils in Gary are among the organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”
The Decay Devils plan to follow up with two more exhibits, "Unapologetically Avant Garde" and "Unapologetically NWI" that will come out later this year.
"Although there are numerous divides across the country, this exhibit aims to celebrate the African-American culture and continue to instill a sense of pride throughout the community of Northwest Indiana," Anderson said.
"'Unapologetically Noir 2022' endeavors to demonstrate how the medium of photography can be an essential cultural tool in spreading information across our everchanging landscape. The public response was so vast, the exhibit will be hosted in three locations to accommodate all of the participants. The gallery is located at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center and the satellite locations are the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts and the Hammond Development Corporation’s Creative Hub."
An opening reception will take place between noon and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Gary Public Library & Cultural Center at 220 W. 5th Ave. in downtown Gary.
Bigger than just one gallery space, the exhibit will open at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary on Feb. 4 and run at both the Gary Public Library and the Marshall J. Gardner simultaneously.
It will open at the Hammond Development Corporation's Creative Hub at 5233 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond on Feb. 18.
For more information, visit unapologetic.art.