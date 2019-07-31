Uncle Kracker to perform in Hobart

Uncle Kracker, a country and rock musician from the Detroit area who rose to prominence with two Billboard Hot 100 hits during the early 2000s, will perform in Hobart this fall.
Flight Levelz Entertainment, which organized the Hometown Country Jam Music Festival in the historic Brickie Bowl, arranged for Uncle Kracker, whose real name is Matthew Shafer, to play an Oct. 11 show at the Hobart Art Theatre at 230 Main Street in downtown Hobart.
"His 2000 major label debut, Double Wide, fittingly went double-platinum and yielded #1 smash 'Follow Me,'" organizer Tyrus Joseforsky said in a press release. "Its 2002 follow-up 'No Stranger To Shame' reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as 'In A Little While' and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray’s 'Drift Away' which set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, topping their #1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks."
Uncle Kracker, who started his career in music as a turntablist for Kid Rock, has played at the American Country Music Awards, Late Night With Conan O'Brien and shows across the country.
"Before Uncle Kracker blew up the charts for 5 weeks at #1 with 'When the Sun Goes Down,' a duet with good friend Kenny Chesney, country music might’ve seemed an odd place to find the Detroit-based good-time Kid Rock alumni," Joseforsky said. "But after a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit 'Smile.'"
Tickets are $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For more information or tickets, visit Uncle-Kracker-Hobart.EventBrite.com.