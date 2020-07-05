You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Uncle Kracker, Trapt to play The Room in Highland
urgent

Uncle Kracker, Trapt to play The Room in Highland

{{featured_button_text}}
Uncle Kracker, Trapt to play The Room in Highland

Uncle Kracker

 Provided

HIGHLAND — The coronavirus pandemic silenced the Region's concert stages for months but national touring acts are coming back this fall.

Uncle Kracker, a former turntablist for Kid Rock who went on to have a successful career as a solo recording artist, will play at The Room in Highland at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Tickets start at $28 for the show at the music venue at 8355 Indianapolis Boulevard. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Uncle Kracker, a country and rock musician from the Detroit area who played the Hobart Art Theatre last year, is best known for the Billboard Hot 100 hits "Follow Me" and "Drift Away." The musician, who's real name is Matthew Schafer, has performed at the American Country Music Awards, on Late Night With Conan O'Brien, and in concert venues across the country.

His debut solo album "Double Wide" hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 in 2000. His follow-up "No Stranger to Shame" hit No. 43 on the charts in 2002.

After his second album, Uncle Kracker stopped writing new hip hop songs, transitioning his act to a more traditional country music sound. His songs continued to trend on the charts throughout the 2000s.

The nu metal band Trapt is slated to perform at The Room the following weekend after Uncle Kracker, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Opening acts include The Calling, Smile Empty Soul, and Tantric, with tickets starting at $25. 

For more information or tickets, visit www.ticketweb.com and search for "The Room Entertainment Venue."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Jackyl to rock Highland bar
Music

Jackyl to rock Highland bar

The heavy metal band Jackyl, which broke through to commercial success in the 1990s, will rock The Room at the Silver Buckle Saloon on April 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Hamilton'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts