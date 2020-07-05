Uncle Kracker, Trapt to play The Room in Highland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — The coronavirus pandemic silenced the Region's concert stages for months but national touring acts are coming back this fall.

Uncle Kracker, a former turntablist for Kid Rock who went on to have a successful career as a solo recording artist, will play at The Room in Highland at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Tickets start at $28 for the show at the music venue at 8355 Indianapolis Boulevard. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Uncle Kracker, a country and rock musician from the Detroit area who played the Hobart Art Theatre last year, is best known for the Billboard Hot 100 hits "Follow Me" and "Drift Away." The musician, who's real name is Matthew Schafer, has performed at the American Country Music Awards, on Late Night With Conan O'Brien, and in concert venues across the country.

His debut solo album "Double Wide" hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 in 2000. His follow-up "No Stranger to Shame" hit No. 43 on the charts in 2002.

After his second album, Uncle Kracker stopped writing new hip hop songs, transitioning his act to a more traditional country music sound. His songs continued to trend on the charts throughout the 2000s.