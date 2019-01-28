Underground slam poet to perform in Hammond

The underground slam poet Rachel “Raych” Jackson will throw it down at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond Thursday.
Jackson, the 2017 National Underground Poetry Individual Competition champion and a 2017 Pink Door fellow, will perform at an event entitled "Truth is on its way" from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Purdue University Northwest CHESS Art Gallery at 7011 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.
Jackson has been published in Poetry Magazine, The Rumpus and 29Rooms, among other publications. She also is a playwright whose work has been staged internationally and the creator of the monthly poetry show Big Kid Slam.
Her appearance in Hammond is part of the Purdue University Northwest's observance of Black History Month.
“As humanities educators, we are proud to bring this type of programming to the community and to give area youth opportunities for creative expression,” CHESS Dean Elaine Carey said. “This is our second poetry slam, and we are gratified by the overwhelming response from area high schools, our PNW students, faculty and staff, as well as individuals representing the ethnically and culturally diverse region served by the university.”
Purdue Northwest first hosted the poetry slam last week, when a capacity crowd of more than 100 cheered on the participants.
“My husband and I were floored by the sheer brilliance and originality of the competitors, most of whom were high school students,” said Judy Jacobi, the PNW assistant vice chancellor of the University Art Collection and Special Programs who is serving on the organizing committee for the poetry slam. “Helping provide the awards is our way of recognizing notable talent in the Region.”
For more information, visit pnw.edu/bcta.