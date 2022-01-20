Understanding the random nature of video poker

Video poker is generally perceived as a "beatable" casino game over the long run if expert strategy is used playing an optimum pay table.

The very nature of the game makes this possible, given the fact cards are randomly dealt from a virtual deck. There are precise mathematical calculations that can be made based upon the hand you are dealt and the cards that remain.

Devotees of the game quite often find it difficult to rationalize a losing session or even a prolonged losing streak. It's frustrating when you're dealt three-of-a-kind and you never draw to the quad; four to a flush and you never complete it; two pair and you never get the full house, four to a royal and you never hit the jackpot.

It's the kind of phenomena that brings the very integrity of video poker under scrutiny for some players.

The dictionary defines random as "of or characterizing a process of selection in which each item has an equal probability of being chosen."

If in fact the operation of video poker machines is a thoroughly random event, how can the percentages appear skewed during select windows of playing time?