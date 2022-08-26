'Unlock the mysteries' of the ancient world at St. George Egyptian Festival

One can walk – and eat – like an Egyptian this weekend at the St. George Egyptian Festival in south suburban Monee.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Saint George Coptic Orthodox Church at 4601 W. Pauling Road in Monee. It's the 10th year the church has held the annual ethnic festival celebrating Egyptian culture, cuisine, history and traditions.

People can expect camel rides, papyrus scrolls, authentic Egyptian cuisine, henna, inflatables, a spikeball tournament, face painting and other family activities. Arts and crafts will be available for purchase.

Visitors can tour the church and learn more about "the rich history of the Egyptian Coptic culture," "one of the oldest revered Christian traditions in the world."

The food menu includes beef shawarma, chicken shawarma, kofta sandwiches, gyro sandwiches, falafel sandwiches and keboa sandwiches. Sides include stuffed grape leaves and macaroni bechamel.

Dessert options are baklava, kunafa and basbousa.

People can order food ahead for pickup or delivery online, through Uber Eats or by calling 219-577-5524.

Walgreens Pharmacy also will be on hand to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots. Colgate will provide free dental screenings and supplies on Sunday.

Souvenirs will be available for purchase at the gift shop and bookstore.

For more information, visit stgeorgechicago.org or egyptianfestival.us.