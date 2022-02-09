US reaches new trade deal with Japan that will lift steel tariffs

The United States continues to roll back the 25% steel tariffs that helped fuel record steel prices and profits last year.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative reached a new trade deal with Japan this week that will phase out the Section 232 tariffs in favor of "allowing historically-based sustainable volumes of Japanese steel products to enter the U.S. market."

“The US-Japan agreement to end the existing Section 232 steel tariffs for a certain amount of imported steel will increase the supply of steel in the U.S., which could help U.S. manufacturers who continue to have long delivery delays and continue to pay the highest prices in the world," The Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users said in a statement. "However, it is disappointing that the agreement will not completely terminate these unnecessary trade restrictions on Japan. As we are already seeing with the U.S.-EU agreement where some steel products’ quota filled up for the year in the first two weeks of January, this type of government restriction on raw materials and intervention lead to market manipulations and allow for gaming of the system that puts this country’s smallest manufacturers at an even further disadvantage."

The United States recently reached a similar deal with Europe. Tariffs only kick in after a certain volume of steel is imported from the trade partner.

Kevin Dempsey, the president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute, said the tariff-rate quota system would prevent a flood of cheap imports that would cost steelworker jobs, which was the original impetus for the tariffs.

“We thank Secretary (Gina) Raimondo and Ambassador (Katherine) Tai for ensuring that, as the United States and Japan seek to expand their cooperation on addressing global steel excess capacity and related trade and customs enforcement matters, a tariff-rate quota on steel imports from Japan will be established under Section 232 to prevent another steel import surge that would undermine our industry and destroy good-paying American jobs," he said. “We appreciate the Biden administration’s continued recognition that the American steel industry is critical to our national and economic security and to efforts to build a more sustainable U.S. economy. Proper implementation and enforcement of the TRQ will be essential to the ongoing success of the Section 232 program, as will continued vigorous enforcement of our laws to prevent circumvention and evasion of U.S. trade remedy measures on steel.”

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a jointed initiative between the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturers, touted the "melted and poured" requirement as a way of ensuring the steel was made in Japan and not just routed through there by a bad actor looking to dump steel they can't sell in their domestic market.

"The arrangement announced between the United States and Japan today recognizes the value of steel production to America’s economic and national security. Sensible tariff rate quotas and a ‘melted and poured’ requirement will allow American steelworkers and steelmakers to grow and contribute to rebuilding our nation," Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said. “We were pleased the previous administration initiated long-overdue Section 232 relief for America’s vital steel industry, and we commend President Biden and his administration for widening the focus on global overcapacity while maintaining appropriate tools to mitigate threats to our economic and national security."

The steel industry remains highly concerned about global overcapacity that has led to steel dumping, mill idlings and layoffs in the past.

“As an added measure, Congress should expeditiously complete work on competitiveness policy to bolster our trade laws and establish incentives to re-shore manufacturing jobs and strengthen domestic supply chains," Paul said.

