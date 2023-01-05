Useful 'comp' strategy to start out the new year

Complimentaries, or “comps” as they are known in the casino business, are something that every player covets.

They can be in the form of dining, hotel and entertainment discounts, or best-case scenario, absolutely free.

What follows are some suggestions for average recreational players to utilize when playing the “comps game”:

Don't be afraid to ask. Casino guest services representatives are in business to please and accommodate people, not alienate them. In most gaming markets, they are aware that people can take their business elsewhere. They are out to make friends, not enemies. Besides, food comps actually cost the casino a fraction of their face value.

Comps are the best marketing tools a casino has. They don't want to say "no" to your request for a comp if they can at all help it. But they're not mind-readers, either. As the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so does the outgoing casino player. If you've been warming the seat at a blackjack table for a while or playing at a slot carousel for a period of time, find a representative and inquire about a comp.

Just make your request in a polite demeanor and maybe even make some small talk. Don't be a pest or act demanding as if you've got it coming to you. Be nice and friendly and you may be in for a surprise.

Develop a personal relationship with a casino host, shift manager or pit supervisor. Name and face recognition can go a lot further than just being a number in a data base.

If you're visiting a casino for the first time, make it a point to call in advance and ask to speak to someone in player development. Tell them you'll be coming in and that you're looking forward to the visit. Get the person's name and when you check in, stop by the office with a small gift or token of appreciation, such as a souvenir from your home town or a specialty item from your locality.

When you're out on the casino floor, don't be shy about introducing yourself to the shift manager or slot or pit supervisor. Just a friendly "hi" along with some chat about the property and in all likelihood the person will offer you his or her card, and you've made a new friend.

Always use your player tracking card. Separate and aside from the personal contacts you make in a casino is being a member of the player's club. All casinos have them. Cold, statistical dollars-and-cents decisions regarding comps are based upon the player profile that pops up when the host or other casino representative brings up your information on the computer screen. It's kind of like a casino player's "box score".

By using a card, you develop equity in the property and are eligible for cash back or comps as the case may be. Player's clubs encourage brand loyalty. The more often you attend, the longer you play, and the more money you "churn" through the machines or tables, the more valuable you are to the casino.

Take advantage of "first time visitor" privileges. If you're a veteran player making a first-time visit to a property in your own jurisdiction or out of state, always make a personal contact before you play. Explain to a host that you've been playing elsewhere but that you've heard a lot of nice things about this particular casino and you'd like to give them a try.

Alluding to your games of choice or your level of play won't hurt, either, such as mentioning the playing tier you are at another property. Casinos are always trying to win over new customers, influence people and attract new and potential premium players. The casino industry is very competitive in this respect. Manipulate the system, if you will, and see what kind of "welcome wagon" comps you may be offered.

Go for "true comps" first before using your point equity. Every casino uses basically the same formula for determining a player's worth. The "theo" on a player (theoretical loss) is computed using the amount wagered, the length of playing time and the win/loss ledger. The result is the value of comps the player is entitled to in dollars and cents.

On the other hand, every casino uses a different formula for comps based on points accumulated using a player's card. A player may redeem his or her points for comps and have them deducted from their account.

"True comps", however, may be a buffet or dinner offered to a player without the loss of points. It's based on individual session play and even property loyalty. Always go for true comps first before you tap into the equity that you've already earned and you're already entitled to receive. It's kind of like going for a bonus.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Last call to get in on Barstool Sportsbook’s special promotion for football fans, which continues through Jan. 10. Receive one drawing entry for every $10 in bets (straight or parlay) on college or professional games. Bets must be received by Thursday to be eligible for the following week’s Tuesday drawing. Five winners will be chosen each week to win one of the following prizes: Private “watch party” for up to 10 people, “Fanatic” gift cards, and mycash. Winners will have three days to claim their prize.

FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the “Big Screen, Big Score” promotion coming to all Four Winds Casino locations on Friday, Jan. 20. Hourly drawings will be held 1 to 10 p.m. Eastern for $1,000 Best Buy gift cards and cash prizes. W Club members receive one free entry daily through promotion day by swiping their players card at a promotional kiosk at any location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

HARD ROCK: If you’re an Elvis fan, Friday’s (Jan. 6) “Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular – Birthday Edition” at Hard Rock Live is what you’ve been waiting for. It takes the King of Rock n Roll through his rockabilly years, military years, movie years, the ’68 comeback special and wraps up with the Vegas and concert years. Tickets are $35 and up and available through ticketmaster.

This weekend’s complimentary entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage brings out blues artist Demetria Taylor on Friday and the Chicago blues band Mississippi Heat on Saturday. The curtain rises on both shows at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, The Crawpuppies will be performing on Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday and LP Vinyl on Saturday. Both shows start at 9 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The “Big Blizzard Blowout” takes place every Saturday this month from 3. to 9 p.m. Five winners will be selected each hour to select an envelope from the game board with over $15,000 in cash and prizes at stake.