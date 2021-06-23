 Skip to main content
Valparaiso Art Festival returns this weekend
Amdur Productions, which stages the Gold Coast Art Fair (pictured above), will host the first Valparaiso Art Festival this weekend.

 Joseph S. Pete

An outdoor art festival returns to downtown Valparaiso this weekend.

Amdur Productions, which stages about 20 to 30 art festivals in greater Chicagoland every year, first hosted the Valparaiso Art Festival in 2019. The annual art fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but is now back.

The Valparaiso Art Festival is free and open to the public. It will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Lafayette Street and Indiana Avenue by Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso.

"Art aficionados and leisurely shoppers alike may find unique pieces spanning a wide variety of art mediums including paintings, flat arts, jewelry, furniture, ceramics, wearables, fashion, accessories, 3D art pieces, sculptures and more," said Sydney Sak with Admur Productions. "New this year, in addition to seeing many talented artists and artisans, the Valparaiso Art Festival will feature an emerging artist section at the show." 

Highland Park, Ill.-based Amdur Productions has hosted juried art festivals for 35 years. This year, it's staging more than 20 shows, including the Evanston Art Fest, the Third Ward Art Festival in Milwaukee and the Gold Coast Art Fair, Millennium Art Festival, Artfest Michigan Avenue, Wrigleyville Art Market and Printer's Row Art Fest in Chicago.

“This is very exciting news, not only for me and my team, but for our artists who have been eagerly anticipating the return of our outdoor art shows,” President and Founder Amy Amdur said. “We were fortunate to produce a handful of smaller art walks last summer with COVID safety measures in place. They were quite successful, but they weren’t the full-scale productions that our artists and the public have come to know and love. On the positive side, we learned a lot about how to integrate COVID protocols into our outdoor art fests, and we will continue with these practices this summer.”

The art shows feature work at all price points in various mediums like painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, metal and leather.

“Our artists love interacting with our guests, talking about their experiences, and what inspired their pieces,” Amdur said. “They are excited to do it again."

For more information, visit amdurproductions.com

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

