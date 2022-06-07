Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band to play 49er Drive-In Theater

The Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band will soon perform at the 49er Drive-In Theater in Valparaiso for the second time.

The band will play between movies during a double feature at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 in the vintage drive-in at 675 N. Calumet Ave. The box office opens at 7 p.m.

"The band will play a 45-minute concert before the start of the first feature of the evening, Jurassic World: Dominion," said Jeffrey Scott Doebler, director of music education and bands at Valparaiso University. "The second film of the night will be announced as the date approaches."

Doebler founded and conducted the band, which consists of musicians from Valparaiso University and the community at large.

"The band’s repertoire will include a variety of music to entertain audiences of all ages," he said. "The tentative program includes the theme from 'SpongeBob Squarepants,' 'Right-Left March' by John Philip Sousa, The Magic of Harry Potter, The Best of the Beatles, 'It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing' by Duke Ellington, Disney’s Magical Marches, 'Danger Zone' and an arrangement called 'Crimebusters' that features the themes from 'Dragnet,' 'Mission Impossible,' 'Secret Agent Man' and 'Get Smart.'"

All musicians can join the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band without auditioning. It performs regularly across Valparaiso and greater Porter County.

"Since its founding in 1993, the band has performed hundreds of concerts in Northwest Indiana," Doebler said. "This summer, in addition to their 49er Drive-In concert and their annual appearance at the Porter County Fair on July 27, the band has already played for the seventh annual Salute the Recruits Dinner at the Old Town Banquet Center, the 16th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert at the Memorial Opera House and in Chesterton for the Westchester Public Library Summer Tunes Festival. During the academic year, the band performs the Family Weekend concert, Veterans Day Dinner at the Old Town Banquet Center, Julefest Christmas pops concert, Community Band Festival & Sensory-Friendly Concer, and Sousa Concert."

Tickets are $10 for individuals 12 and older and $5 for kids 5-11. It's free for children 4 and younger.

For more information, visit https://49erdrivein.com/.

