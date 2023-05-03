Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band will play its annual Memorial Day Concert at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

Director Jeff Doebler will conduct the band at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 29 at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The 17th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert will feature patriotic band music in the vein of "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and other John Philips Sousa marches.

It's a free concert with general admission seating but reservations are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to drop off in the courtyard between Memorial Opera House and Porter County Museum for the benefit of the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso.

The concert is expected to run around an hour with no intermission.

The performance will take place in the historic 130-year-old venue that Valparaiso raised money to build after a Civil War veteran delivered a rousing speech at a Grand Army of the Republic meeting. Dedicated the Civil War veterans from Porter County, it's hosted countless lectures, concerts and performances over the decades.

Notable performers to grace the stage include Sousa, the Marx Brothers and Bronte, “the mathematical or mind-reading dog."

For more information or tickets, visit memorialoperahouse.com, call 219.548.9137 or email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com.