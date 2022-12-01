Valparaiso Creative Council names new executive director

The Valparaiso Creative Council, which aims to promote the arts in Valpo, has hired its first executive director.

Jessica Corral was selected to advance the agency's arts-based community mission.

Corral has amassed more than 25 years of experience in the art world, teaching for the past 15 years. She has also taught at the DIY Art Studio, expanding her purview into community-building, grant-writing, fundraising and business expansion.

“Jessica has an energy and passion for the Valparaiso Creative Council’s mission that is so infectious,” board President Stephanie Swearington said. “We are very excited to work with her to bring more community art projects, events and activities to Valparaiso.”

During her tenure at Valparaiso Community Schools, she founded the Spring Into the Arts festival. It showcased the artwork of more than 1,000 students throughout downtown.

She raised more than $100,000 for the festival and other arts initiatives.

“I’ve developed the knack for leading projects that have many moving parts. It mirrors my role as an art teacher,” Corral said. “Leading as the executive director will grant me a new opportunity to use these skills and experiences toward VCC goals. I am honored to be entrusted with carrying out this vision.”

She earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts and a master's in education at Indiana University. She's lived in Valparaiso for 10 years.

“The idea of an arts district was developed thanks to community demand. After rejoining the board last year, it was clear VCC was heading in a powerful direction of growth. I can’t help but be excited about this momentum,” she said. “Get ready for some art-rageous projects for Valpo."

She's long been an ambassador of the arts in the community, whether displaying her artwork, teaching students, serving on boards, building an art-based business or designing for clients.

“Jessica’s appointment to the board has been a great decision,” board member Kaye Frataccia Seibert said. “We needed someone with grit to go after the goals we set forth now that the infrastructure is in place.”

For more information about the agency, visit valpocreates.org.