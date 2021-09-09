Valparaiso Events keeps things fun and interesting downtown

Things will be popping at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival on Sept. 11, but have you ever wondered how everything gets done? It's all due to the magic of Valparaiso Events employees, volunteers and community partners.

The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is celebrating its 42nd year and planning has been in the works since the 2019 event.

For the first time in its history, the festival didn't take place in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year, the festival is under new management. Event managers Katie Abel and Tom Clifford are planning the festival for the first time.

"Next year we hope to reinstate the Cutest Baby Contest and our sponsor dinners," says Abel.

"Because it's our first year and the first year back after a one-year hiatus, we thought it was important to get it right," explains Clifford.

Abel and Clifford are excited to bring back the festival and say they couldn't have done it without the help of others.

"We owe a huge shout out to our board and committee volunteers. They’ve been a huge help in planning," Abel notes. "We're so lucky to have them."