Valparaiso Events keeps things fun and interesting downtown

Things will be popping at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival on Sept. 11, but have you ever wondered how everything gets done? It's all due to the magic of Valparaiso Events employees, volunteers and community partners.
The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is celebrating its 42nd year and planning has been in the works since the 2019 event.
For the first time in its history, the festival didn't take place in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year, the festival is under new management. Event managers Katie Abel and Tom Clifford are planning the festival for the first time.
"Next year we hope to reinstate the Cutest Baby Contest and our sponsor dinners," says Abel.
"Because it's our first year and the first year back after a one-year hiatus, we thought it was important to get it right," explains Clifford.
Abel and Clifford are excited to bring back the festival and say they couldn't have done it without the help of others.
"We owe a huge shout out to our board and committee volunteers. They’ve been a huge help in planning," Abel notes. "We're so lucky to have them."
Both want to recognize Valparaiso University, the festival's Platinum Sponsor, along with other backers including Centier Bank, Indiana Beverage and Indiana University Northwest
The Popcorn Festival offers something for all ages, including fun runs, the nation’s first Popcorn Parade, more than 125 arts and crafts booths, 25 fine art vendors, 50 commercial and non-craft vendors, 45 food booths, two live music stages, a play area for kids, and a beer garden for adults.
There will also a be a Remembrance Ceremony, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and to pay respect to those who died.
Valparaiso Events is a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering distinctive events and experiences and works hard to create events that keep downtown Valparaiso bustling.
While the Popcorn Festival is one of the largest of Valparaiso’s special events, pre-Covid, the group planned more than 80 days of events each year for downtown Valparaiso.
The spring/summer season includes events such as the Valparaiso Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays and the Chocolate Walk in May. The Art Festival and free outdoor movies on select Tuesday evenings take place in June. In July, the Valparaiso Food and Wine Festival, as well as Sidewalk Days, is held in partnership with downtown retailers. The Summer Concert Series happens on Thursday evenings in July and August, and the Valpo Brewfest occurs at the end of September. This year's Brewfest is sold out, but people can come to enjoy the German Beer Garden on Sept. 24, the Friday night before the event.
Autumn programs include the Fall Harvest Festival and Downtown Trick or Treat in October. In early December, Holly Days welcomes the holiday season, and for the final event of the year, Valparaiso Events and Valparaiso University will co-host the Vienna Boys Choir at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University. Tickets go on sale in September.
Abel says that Valparaiso Events works hard to present meaningful programs that create a sense of community.
"Valparaiso Events is dedicated to enhancing the community for our fellow residents and visitors by delivering distinctive, memorable, and fun events and experiences."