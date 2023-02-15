Valparaiso native Maggie Graber has been crafting poetry that's appeared in many literary journals and now in a book.

The Valparaiso High School graduate got her first book, "Swan Hammer," published by Wheelbarrow Books, the poetry imprint at Michigan State University Press.

The collection of poems won the Wheelbarrow Poetry Prize. Some of her poetry also will be published in Indiana University Press's "A Flame Called Indiana" this summer.

"I've been curious about the world and interested in language for years, well before I would have maybe referred to myself as a poet, but I've been writing and thinking seriously about poetry since 2007 when I was a sophomore in college at IU in Bloomington when I took a poetry class that really met me where I was at that moment in my life and changed my relationship to words and how I use them," she said.

Graber first dabbled in poetry much earlier.

"I can remember being in middle school at Ben Franklin in the early 2000s, writing in rhymed couplets in spiral notebooks," she said. "I think my initial draw was that writing poetry allowed me to inhabit a space where my voice and energy could coexist, whether or not anyone besides myself ever read it, and poetry - both reading and writing it - felt like creating, recognizing and making space for different kinds of truths."

Her work has been published in many literary journals like the Southern Indiana Review, RHINO, The Louisville Review and The Adroit Journal.

Her influences are ever-shifting depending on who she's reading, talking to or listening to at any given time. She often draws inspiration from the well of music.

"Ross Gay, who teaches at IU, was a big-time mentor and friend for me in college, and I still look to him and his work as a lighthouse. Mary Oliver always reminds me to tend to my attention and the natural world. A lot of musicians have also been major influences for me, just in terms of how I think about the relationships between sound and language and tone and narrative," she said. "In this way, Sufjan Stevens has always been a major influence for the ways his songs can feel symphonic and teleportive; they really highlight a complex web of feeling. So many poets writing today are also major influences for me: the national poet laureate, Ada Limón, and her work is always with me as well."

Her hometown also helped shape her literary work.

"Valpo is where I grew up and came of age in the early 2000s, and since my folks still live here, it's always been a place I return to to sort of calibrate where I've been and where I'm going," she said. "Playing basketball and running track gave me a greater sense of place within the NWI region, but in Valpo, there were always teachers who encouraged my writing, and throughout growing up I was always lucky to find friends with whom I connected strongly, and that sense of connection has always been a central idea I return to in my work."

Some have described her poetry as stream-of-consciousness. She said it takes a lot of work to create that impression.

"I do think a lot of 'Swan Hammer' is very voice-driven, where the speaker of the poem is some version of myself who is interested in exploring a question they haven't yet achieved the clarity they desire, and I think within that exploration, there is a lot of room for imagination, play, association of thought and image, and curiosity," she said.

"Swan Hammer" collects poems she's written over the last 13 years. She more recently worked to shape it into a book.

"I really started to think about the poems in a collection sometime in 2012 when I was an MFA student in Southern Illinois where a large chunk of the book was written," she said. "It wasn't 'Swan Hammer' then though; it was another title that wasn't as interesting ultimately which wasn't meant to be. The manuscript became 'Swan Hammer' at the end of my MFA and during the six years that followed, when I was alternating between attending writing residencies and working outdoor jobs, I really started to work with 'Swan Hammer' as a main organizing principle of the book. So in that sense, it was about a six-year process. So anywhere from 6 to 13 years feels right. The point, I think, is that it took a while and didn't happen overnight."

"Swan Hammer" is the final poem in the book. The jarring juxtaposition is meant to create a productive tension, she said.

"The book is deeply interested in connection of all kinds - technological, natural, interpersonal, cultural, geographical - and it's really a typical first book of poems in the sense that it's an introduction to me as a poet," she said. "I like to think that the mirrors in the book's subtitle are a way of trying to make sense of connection-making. The book's also an exploration of queerness, the 21st century, being a millennial (which was to grow up at this boundary of the millennium, internet technology, and increased violence), and that which resists easy categorization."

Graber is now working on her doctoral dissertation, a collection of poems that may become her next book. It focuses on the natural world and her time outside in it.

"It's still very much a work-in-progress, but basically it's thinking about the relationship between the psychological and ecological in poem-form," she said.