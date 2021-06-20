Valparaiso resident publishes book about running

A Valparaiso resident has published a new book of short stories about running.

Rich Elliott, who was a top-ranked distance runner in high school and a then-Big Eight 3-mile champion at the University of Kansas, recently published the short story collection "What Mad Pursuit," a 298-page book about runners and what drives them.

Elliott has been a high school English teacher and track coach who was once named Illinois Distance Coach of the Year. He now works in educational publishing as an editor and producer.

He wrote "The Competitive Edge: Mental Preparation for Distance Running," which Track and Field News magazine described as “a modern classic." Elliott also edited the anthology "Runners on Running: The Best Nonfiction of Distance Running, which won the Track and Field Writers of America's Cordner Nelson Book Award.

"In recent years, he has turned to fiction, and his stories have appeared in literary magazines such as Confrontation, Literary Yard, and Aethlon. Elliott’s first collection of fiction, 'Duck and Cover: Eleven Short Stories,' came out in 2018. It won the Readers’ Favorite Five-Star Award and was chosen one of Kirkus Review’s Best Books of 2018," his publisher said in a press release.