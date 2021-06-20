Valparaiso resident publishes book about running

A Valparaiso resident has published a new book of short stories about running.
Rich Elliott, who was a top-ranked distance runner in high school and a then-Big Eight 3-mile champion at the University of Kansas, recently published the short story collection "What Mad Pursuit," a 298-page book about runners and what drives them.
Elliott has been a high school English teacher and track coach who was once named Illinois Distance Coach of the Year. He now works in educational publishing as an editor and producer.
He wrote "The Competitive Edge: Mental Preparation for Distance Running," which Track and Field News magazine described as “a modern classic." Elliott also edited the anthology "Runners on Running: The Best Nonfiction of Distance Running, which won the Track and Field Writers of America's Cordner Nelson Book Award.
"In recent years, he has turned to fiction, and his stories have appeared in literary magazines such as Confrontation, Literary Yard, and Aethlon. Elliott’s first collection of fiction, 'Duck and Cover: Eleven Short Stories,' came out in 2018. It won the Readers’ Favorite Five-Star Award and was chosen one of Kirkus Review’s Best Books of 2018," his publisher said in a press release.
Kirkus Reviews praised his latest book as having “lively, twisty plots that go down to the wire.”
Stories concern a first-time runner with a dark secret, an obsessive jogger determined to maintain his streak, a rebel taking on a rival in a marathon and a college walk-on remembering a friendship with Steve Prefontaine.
“(Elliott) really gets to the soul of why we run,” Olympic marathon champion Joan Benoit Samuelson said.
The 17 stories in the book feature protagonists who range from an Olympic hero to a casual weekend jogger.
“I wanted to write stories that take a deep dive into what it means to be a runner,” Elliott said. “In so doing, I used sport as a lens to explore how people respond to conflict.”
The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
For more information, visit www.richelliottproductions.com.
