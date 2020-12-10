Valparaiso Theatrical Company ‘Carols’ online

Nelson Velazquez, co-director of Valparaiso Theatrical Company’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” sees the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge taking on a new relevance this year.

“It always resonates with us when somebody can see someone who is stuck in their ways through their own life experience, then something happens to force them to reflect and realize their humanity and their empathy and transform to that,” he said. “In the age of Covid and the political landscape that we live in now, that’s really refreshing.”

Valparaiso Theatrical Company will be streaming its original production of the Christmastime classic Dec. 14-17. The company's “Carol” is a radio play production of the Charles Dickens tale, set in a radio station in the 1940s and seeing the actors bring the characters and sound effects to life.

Bringing “Carol” to the stage has been, according to Velazquez, a near three-month process. The actors performed their roles and were filmed at home and via Zoom and Velazquez, who is co-directing the production with Colleen Zana, has assumed the role of editor.

Eleven thesps, many of whom are regional stage veterans, bring more than three dozen characters to life and create the sonic backdrop to Valparaiso Theatrical Company’s “Carol.”