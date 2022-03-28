 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Valparaiso University concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees

  • 0
Valparaiso University concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees

Inside the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University.

 Doug Ross, The Times

Valparaiso University music students will stage a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees this weekend.

An estimated 10 million refugees have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and started shelling its cities.

Valparaiso University music education students and musicians from the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band, Windiana Concert Band, Valparaiso University Luce Concert Band, Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band and Michigan City Municipal Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso.

Admission is free to the event.

Donations will be collected for CARE, a United States Agency for International Development-supported organization that sends immediate aid to help refugees' physical and mental health needs.

"We raise these donations with thanks to God for the life of Tresja Denysenko, late wife of Dr. Nicholas Denysenko, who served as a disaster operations specialist with USAID for 16 years," said Jeffrey Scott Doebler, a professor of music and director of music education and bands at Valparaiso University.

People are also reading…

Expect to hear a wide variety of music at the informal concert.

"The combined concert bands will serve as the anchor ensemble, and will play between performances of the guest musicians," Doebler said.

No ticket is required for the concert, where a collection box for Ukraine will be passed around. All seats are general admission.

Any musicians interested in performing five to 15 minutes of music on stage at the concert should email Doebler at Jeff.Doebler@valpo.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

An architecture firm that started in Valparaiso a half century ago has gone on to design many landmark buildings in Northwest Indiana, including the Duesenberg Welcome Center at Valparaiso University, the Regional Mental Health Center in Merrillville and Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue University Northwest and the Society of Innovators will host a student pitch competition billed as "the most elite in the country" for high school innovators and entrepreneurs.

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue Northwest to host pitch competiton

Purdue University Northwest and the Society of Innovators will host a student pitch competition billed as "the most elite in the country" for high school innovators and entrepreneurs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Troy Kotsur becomes first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts