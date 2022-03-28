Valparaiso University concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees

Valparaiso University music students will stage a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees this weekend.

An estimated 10 million refugees have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and started shelling its cities.

Valparaiso University music education students and musicians from the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band, Windiana Concert Band, Valparaiso University Luce Concert Band, Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band and Michigan City Municipal Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso.

Admission is free to the event.

Donations will be collected for CARE, a United States Agency for International Development-supported organization that sends immediate aid to help refugees' physical and mental health needs.

"We raise these donations with thanks to God for the life of Tresja Denysenko, late wife of Dr. Nicholas Denysenko, who served as a disaster operations specialist with USAID for 16 years," said Jeffrey Scott Doebler, a professor of music and director of music education and bands at Valparaiso University.

Expect to hear a wide variety of music at the informal concert.

"The combined concert bands will serve as the anchor ensemble, and will play between performances of the guest musicians," Doebler said.

No ticket is required for the concert, where a collection box for Ukraine will be passed around. All seats are general admission.

Any musicians interested in performing five to 15 minutes of music on stage at the concert should email Doebler at Jeff.Doebler@valpo.edu.

