The March King is parading back into Valparaiso.

Valparaiso University will stage its annual John Philip Sousa Tribute Concert at 4 p.m. on April 29 in the Chapel of the Resurrection in honor of the legendary composer who performed in Valparaiso a few times.

The Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band, Valparaiso University Luce Concert Band and Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band will perform the Sousa Tribute Concert at 1600 Chapel Drive.

"We have focused on John Philip Sousa each year because he was an exemplary musician and educator, and because of his ties to Valparaiso. He was a pioneer in musical performance, composition, conducting, copyright law, recording, and music education," conductor Jeffrey Scott Doebler said. "Maestro Sousa and his band performed in Valparaiso on four occasions —1898, 1904, 1907 and 1914—all at the still-functioning historic Memorial Opera House, located downtown at 104 Indiana Ave.. Seven compositions on the program were probably played by the Sousa Band when they visited Valparaiso."

The evening's repertoire will include the "Armed Services Medley," "America," "Great Gate of Kiev" by Modeste Mussorgsky, "Lift Up Your Heads" by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. "Prayer of St. Gregory" by Alan Hovhaness, "Tudor Suite" by William Owens, "Beau Monde" by Jack Stamp and "Hymne de Soleil" by Lili Boulanger. It also will include Sousa's "Flags of Freedom," "A Suite of Suites," "By the Light of the Polar Star," "Nymphalin," "The Directorate," "Pet of the Petticoats" and "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

The concert is free and open to the public. All seats are generation admission.

No tickets are required.