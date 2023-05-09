Michael Dowd wasn't aware he had another family until he started searching for his birth mother.

The Valparaiso native chronicled his quest to learn more about his origins in the book "The Name on the Envelope." The book features descriptions of growing up in Valpo in the 1970s, reminiscing about bygone spots like old restaurants that are no longer around.

A longtime media professional, Dowd was born in Las Vegas, grew up in Valparaiso and lived in Indianapolis, Vincennes, Florida and Asheville, North Carolina.

"My birth mother was not in the picture," he said. "I knew nothing about her at all. In about the year 2010, I backed into information about the man she was married to at the time when I was born. I wanted to find out the story of my life, find my birth mother and find out if I had any brothers and sisters I didn't know about. That's the story of my book. I figured it all out."

It took him about three and a half months to write the first draft of the memoir.

"I never thought I'd be a writer and then be published. That's the amazing thing," Dowd said. "I learned along the way."

He's worked in radio and television broadcasting for more than 30 years, including as a master control operator at a 24-hour television station in Orlando. He covered some big stories like hurricanes and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"I was our last line for defense for what went on the air," he said. "I was on duty on Sept. 11, which made for an interesting workday. We never knew what would happen next. They closed the theme parks in Orlando and we never knew what would happen. It was a routine morning until the fallout of the buildings going down. It was a surprise that no one expected."

Dowd was looking for a lost relative on MyLife.com until he ran into a dead end so he took a different approach and found he was living in Bakersfield, California.

"I had an interesting conversation," he said. "He witnessed my birth. Nobody had ever told me that before. It turns out he had a document, divorce papers, and happened to be my birth mother's husband. It was finding this man in California that led me to realize my story is unique. It's in the book but it was kind of like hitting the lottery and figuring out the big crime. The biggest mystery in my life was finally over and I could have peace. It was driving me up the wall not being able to find anybody to talk to."

He started doing sleuthing on social media to track his birth mother.

"Now that I knew who she was I wanted to know what she looked like. I had no picture of her," he said. "Now I do. It was such a relief to solve the mystery."

He managed to track her down. He wanted to know what happened.

"She never wanted any part of it. She never came looking for me," he said. "Rejection is never easy, especially when it's your own birth mother."

He was raised in Valparaiso by his great aunt and uncle. He had a different last name and knew he had different parents.

"It wasn't really a secret," he said.

Dowd discovered he had five siblings with the same mother and different fathers. He got to know them, stays in touch and visits them every few years.

"I got to know their likes and dislikes. It was funny to see what we have in common," he said. "It was a real big surprise to find out I had brothers and sisters."

Writing the book about his quest to find his family was an emotional experience. He hopes it inspired others to look for family members now that DNA testing and websites like ancestry.com have made it easier to track people down.

"I overcame my fear about pursuing and finding out the truth," he said. "You should never be afraid to find out. I preach if you want to find your family you should go looking for them."

The book is available online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Book Depository and other retailers.

