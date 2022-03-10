 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo firefighter-turned-medium to appear at Fowler Theatre

Teresa Rose Firehouse Medium will appear at the Fowler Theater.

 Provided

A former Valparaiso firefighter-turned-medium will appear at the historic Fowler Theatre later this month.

Teresa Rose Firehouse Medium will appear from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 19 at the Art Deco movie theater at 111 E 5th St. in downtown Fowler.

Rose retired from the fire department because of a shoulder injury. She now serves as a medium based out of an office in Valparaiso who seeks to help people with healing, forgiveness or grief.

She claims to communicate with loved ones who have died. She will do a reading purporting to reach out to deceased family, friends and pets at the movie theater in Benton County.

"Teresa’s goal has been to help as many people as she can and give as many messages to loved ones as possible," a press release said. "The demand for Teresa Rose Firehouse Medium has been so strong, she is going on tour."

The event is open to the public  18-years-old and up.

Tickets range from $30 to $45 for VIP tickets that include a photo opportunity and meet-and-greet.

For more information, visit firehousemedium.com, call 219-477-8639 or email info@firehousemedium.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

