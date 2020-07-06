Valpo's Memorial Opera House snags $46,000 in grants, launches virtual youth virtual education program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The show has not gone on at the Memorial Opera House during the coronavirus pandemic, but the performing arts venue has still kept busy while the curtains are closed.

The Memorial Opera House has launched a new virtual youth theater education program and pulled in more than $46,000 in grant funding.

“While we remain closed to the public, we have been working hard to continue improvements at Memorial Opera House,” Executive Director Scot MacDonald said. “Our house remains dark, but these grants and new youth theater program will help assure that we have a brighter future.”

The historic venue, which opened in 1893, landed $9,500 from the Porter County Community Foundation to turn the costume room into classroom space, $3,000 from Arts Midwest, $9,300 from the Indiana Arts Commission for operations and support, and another $4,500 from the IAC to store and restore its costumes. It also secured a $20,000 grant from the Anderson Foundation that will help install new front doors, buy a computer for projection backdrops, and to help fund the classroom project to accommodate the new LimeLights youth theatre program.