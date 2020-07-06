Valpo's Memorial Opera House snags $46,000 in grants, launches youth virtual education program

VALPARAISO — The show has not gone on at the Memorial Opera House during the coronavirus pandemic, but the performing arts venue has still kept busy while the curtains are closed.
The Memorial Opera House has launched a new virtual youth theater education program and pulled in more than $46,000 in grant funding.
“While we remain closed to the public, we have been working hard to continue improvements at Memorial Opera House,” Executive Director Scot MacDonald said. “Our house remains dark, but these grants and new youth theater program will help assure that we have a brighter future.”
The historic venue, which opened in 1893, landed $9,500 from the Porter County Community Foundation to turn the costume room into classroom space, $3,000 from Arts Midwest, $9,300 from the Indiana Arts Commission for operations and support, and another $4,500 from the IAC to store and restore its costumes. It also secured a $20,000 grant from the Anderson Foundation that will help install new front doors, buy a computer for projection backdrops, and to help fund the classroom project to accommodate the new LimeLights youth theatre program.
“To have the confidence and strong support of these funders is phenomenal during these trying times,” Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney said. “It directly speaks to the strength and skills of Director Scot MacDonald and the amazing management team at Memorial Opera House.”
Later this month, the Memorial Opera House will begin to offer online classes in conjunction with BAM Theatricals. Youth all over the country will have the chance to learn from instructors who have performed in Broadway productions and national tours. Students can sign up for virtual show choirs, master classes and other courses.
“This is a great opportunity to form a partnership beyond our immediate geographic region and offer our LimeLights students the chance to learn from a wide range of theatre professionals,” MacDonald said. “There's absolutely no cost to us, other than the time it takes to send out the program links to our Limelights students and their parents.”
The Memorial Opera House is doing everything it can to stay viable when its doors are closed to audiences.
“Keeping this historic landmark and cultural beacon alive has always been a priority,” Blaney said. “These achievements are another step forward in assuring the stability of the Opera House when conditions permit its reopening.”'
