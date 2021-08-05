 Skip to main content
Very superstitious: Special dinner will star at Friday the 13th event in Munster
Psychic Paige will be featured at "The Friday the 13th Dinner and Superstitions Evening at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

If you enjoy haunted tales, superstitious talk and other magical and eerie topics, step on up for a ticket to a special dinner next week.

A "Friday the 13th Dinner and Superstitions Evening" will be held Aug. 13 in the board room at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

Guests will have the opportunity to interact with psychics and fortune tellers from 5-8 p.m. at the event.

A special dinner, featuring recipes from the late actress Betsy Palmer, who was a Region native, and others, will be served at 6 p.m. Palmer starred in the movie "Friday the 13th."

Attendees have the chance to win prizes during the event. Everyone will also get fortune cookies. TV clips from assorted movies and series revolving around superstitious themes, will be shown during the dinner.

On the menu, guests will consume Phyllis Diller's Chili; Betsy Palmer's Chicken L'orange with Rice Almondine and Phyllis Diller's “Beautiful” Broccoli Blend as well as Blondie's Pink Champagne Cake.

In the psychic spotlight will be Psychic Paige, who owns a tearoom on Ridge Road in Highland. Then after dinner, guests will hear from Father Michael L. Maginot of Saint Stephen, Martyr in Merrillville. Maginot will answer questions from the audience and speak about exorcism.

FYI: "Friday the 13th Dinner and Superstitions Evening" will take place Aug. 13 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 with a cash bar available. Seating is limited. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 for reservations.

