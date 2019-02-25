View the Pleiades at a stargazing event at Gabis Arboretum

Get a closer look at the Pleiades star cluster at an upcoming stargazing event at the Gabis Arboretum.
Adam Rengstorf, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue University Northwest, will host the public event at 6 p.m. Friday at the Gabis Arboretum at 450 W. 100 N. in Valparaiso.
“Gabis Arboretum is a nice dark place for stargazing and a great location between Purdue Northwest’s Westville and Hammond campuses,” Rengstorf said.
Stargazers will get a chance to view the Pleiades, which is also known as the Seven Sisters and Messier 45. Visible to the naked eye, it's the Earth's nearest star cluster and is especially prominent in the night sky this time of year.
If the weather is bad, the Gabis Arboretum will instead put on a presentation in the Railway Depot building.
The 300-acre oak preserve will again become an open-air planetarium at 7:30 p.m. April 8.
Both of the stargazing events are free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
To register or for more information, email gabisarboretum@pnw.edu or call 219-462-0025.