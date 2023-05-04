This Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is more than just a horse race. It is an event that is woven into the very fabric of America. If there is only one race all year that commands the public’s attention, that race is the fabled “Run for the Roses”.

It’s going to be held for the 149th time at the only racetrack it has ever called home, historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. A crowd of around 150,000 spectators from around the world will be in attendance at the track, millions more in front of a TV or listening to the coverage on radio.

For people unfamiliar with thoroughbred racing, all they see is a herd of horses running around the track. The first one to cross the finish line is the winner.

In reality there is so much more to appreciate. Similar to people who know nothing about auto racing just seeing cars circle round and round an asphalt oval. Auto racing requires skill and strategy, but you have to be knowledgeable about the sport to understand.

In addition to the Derby competition itself, one must take into account the days, weeks, months, and yes, years, leading up to the first Saturday in May when 3-year-old thoroughbreds get their only opportunity to win the one race that will assure them, their owner, trainer, and jockey, a place in the history books.

The horses you will be watching on Saturday were born in the spring of 2020. All thoroughbreds celebrate a universal birthday every Jan. 1, which means they became yearlings in 2021 and 2-year-olds in 2022, their first year of racing eligibility.

Every thoroughbred can trace their roots back to three foundation stallions. They all have family trees dating back nearly 300 years. Each one is bred and born to be a champion. Of course, it doesn’t always work out that way.

It just so happens that the 20 horses scheduled to start in the Kentucky Derby represent the cream of the class of 2020 among the thousands of thoroughbreds born that year.

Thoroughbreds are born to run, but they must be educated on how to race, compete, and respond to the instructions of the jockey. The education process starts when they are yearlings and progresses into their 2-year-old season. Some horses will race as 2-year-olds, others are reserved for their 3-year-old campaign depending upon their maturity.

Thoroughbred yearlings with royal pedigrees often sell for millions of dollars. They have perfect conformation and look every bit the picture of a future champion.

One quality that can’t be measured by pedigree and looks in a thoroughbred race horse is heart. There are many examples in racing history of horses overcoming conformation flaws and less than a royal bloodline to blossom into champions.

One of the first lessons a thoroughbred must learn is the nature of the starting gate, that mobile steel contraption on wheels from which the horses charge from to start the race.

Churchill Downs, as is the case with the majority of race tracks across the country, used to have a gate that would accommodate 14 horses. An auxiliary gate with six additional stalls was connected to it to, thereby creating the opportunity for 20 horses to start. On Saturday you will see one custom gate for 20 horses across.

The horses are led into their numbered stalls by assistant starters. Once in, the stall doors are secured behind them. The doors in front of each stall are held in place by electromagnetic technology. When all the horses are in their stalls, the starter waits for the precise moment to press a button that shuts off the current. The stall doors open simultaneously, pulled by powerful springs.

There is also a bell that sounds at the start. Horses are educated to know the race is on when that bell sounds a split second before the stall doors spring open.

Thoroughbreds develop their own preferred running style. Some like to show speed from the start and contend for the lead. Others prefer to drop back and maneuver their way into contention. Ultimately it is the jockey who provides guidance with voice commands and touch communication using the hands.

Which bring us to another point: Jockeys, in spite of their diminutive physical stature, are every bit the athletes that professional team sports players and Olympians are. Pound for pound it can be argued they are the best.

Jockeys are highly skilled, supremely coordinated and deceptively strong bundles of sinew and muscle with minds capable of executing ever changing plans of strategy and making split-second decisions. Very seldom do jockeys have the luxury of making a game plan work. For them, every race is a series of audibles.

A racing saddle is merely a strip of leather from which the irons (stirrups) are suspended. Jockeys balance themselves with only the very tips of their boots in the irons. Their bottoms rarely touch the saddle. The foundation of their skills rests on the strength of their legs and arms.

When you get right down to it, horse racing is the ultimate team sport. Horse and jockey complement one another, seemingly becoming a single entity as their respective motions blend to create fluid energy with one goal in mind: Winning the race.

Race horses are not machines. They are flesh and blood living things who have aches and pains, good days and bad days. They have unique personalities and traits which must be recognized in order to bring out their keenest athletic ability. They all have a competitive zeal, a flair, which clearly and without a doubt makes them athletes.

There are many factors which make the Kentucky Derby virtually impossible to predict using statistical data and past performance:

None of the horses has ever run as far as the classic American racing distance of the one and one-quarter miles.

The electric-charged atmosphere, the bands, the music, the noise, and the pageantry can affect a high-strung thoroughbred like no other race in which he'll ever start.

The unusually large number of horses which compete creates "traffic jams" like no other a horse will ever experience.

The horses are all in various stages of development. Peaking on Kentucky Derby Day is the ultimate desire of all horsemen.

Enjoy what is billed as “the greatest two minutes in sports”, knowing that countless hours of hard work, dedication and passion for the thoroughbred were invested in the fleeting 120 seconds.