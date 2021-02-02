Virtual auditions for 'America's Got Talent' to be held Wednesday

If you'd like to show off your performing talents, you'll get the chance this week.

Producers of "America's Got Talent" will present virtual auditions on Wednesday for performers in the Midwest. The auditions are open to those of any age with performance skills in any genre.

The popular NBC show "America's Got Talent" is now heading into its 16th season. For those interested in the Midwest Virtual Auditions on Wednesday, go to AGTAuditions.com.

At the site, you'll be asked to submit an online audition video and to register. The new season, created by executive producer Simon Cowell, will begin the new season in May.

