Virtual festival to celebrate Monarch butterfly's 2,000-mile migration from East Chicago to Mexico

The third annual East Chicago Festival de la Monarca, or Monarch Festival, has migrated online this year.
The Nature Conservancy moved the weeklong festival celebrating the Monarch butterfly's annual 2,000-mile migration from East Chicago to Mexico to a virtual format. Attendees can learn from stories, lessons and activities that chronicle the Monarch's epic journey south.
"The monarch is the only butterfly to migrate two ways, similar to migratory bird," the Nature Conservancy said in a news release. "They depend on milkweed to fuel their journey and quality habitat to rest along the way. The festival will feature a series of free webinar workshops to learn how to be a community scientist, tips on planting for pollinators like monarchs and connections to people in Mexico who protect their winter habitat."
The festival runs from Sept. 14 through 19.
Sessions include Monarchs 101: Become a Community Scientist!; Monarchs & People — Risking Migration for a Better Life; Aztec Dance Demonstration and Free Lesson; Direct From Mexico: Challenges and Opportunities for Monarch Conservation; The Guardians Documentary Film With Live Commentary and Q&A Afterwards With the Producers; Native Plant Gardening 101; Pollinators in Peril: Why and What Can You Do About It?; and Local Conservation Efforts by The Nature Conservancy and Partners: Making a Difference in a Challenging Environment.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about this amazing butterfly right from your home,” said Joel Perez-Castaneda, The Nature Conservancy's urban conservationist in Indiana. “While we would rather gather in person, this online alternative allows even more people to participate without the time and expense of travel. The more people learn about the monarchs, the more we hope people will plant milkweed and care about the conservation of pollinators.”
The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation group, stages the annual festival with the help of the city of East Chicago, Audubon Great Lakes, the Field Museum of Chicago, Save the Dunes, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Dunes Learning Center and the Gibson Woods Chapter of Wild Ones. It aims to encourage citizen scientists to track monarchs, which have lost 970 million among their ranks since 1990, to gauge the effects of habitat loss and climate change.
For more information or to register to view events, visit www.facebook.com/ECMonarchfestival.
