Virtual festival to celebrate Monarch butterfly's 2,000-mile migration from East Chicago to Mexico

The third annual East Chicago Festival de la Monarca, or Monarch Festival, has migrated online this year.

The Nature Conservancy moved the weeklong festival celebrating the Monarch butterfly's annual 2,000-mile migration from East Chicago to Mexico to a virtual format. Attendees can learn from stories, lessons and activities that chronicle the Monarch's epic journey south.

"The monarch is the only butterfly to migrate two ways, similar to migratory bird," the Nature Conservancy said in a news release. "They depend on milkweed to fuel their journey and quality habitat to rest along the way. The festival will feature a series of free webinar workshops to learn how to be a community scientist, tips on planting for pollinators like monarchs and connections to people in Mexico who protect their winter habitat."

The festival runs from Sept. 14 through 19.