Virtual Star Wars celebration can be found at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Director of Collections for the museum, Chris Carron, said that one of the things he loves about Star Wars is its multi-generational interest. “You can have a grandparent talk about when the movie came out in 1977, a parent can talk about the movies they’ve seen and kids today can talk about Star Wars Legos,” he said.

Carron cares for a collection of more than 130,000 artifacts and specimens, and more than 2,000 of them are linked to Star Wars, many of them toys related to the movies.

“We have some of the first toys released when the movie came out. In many ways, Star Wars really changed the toy industry,” Carron said. “Before that, it was not common to come out with a big toy line for a movie. They didn’t think Star Wars would be a big hit, but it came out with some 3-inch action figures, and as we know, it became a big success and everyone wanted a Star Wars toy for Christmas.”

Early on there was such big demand for the toys that Carron said manufacturers produced “early bird certificates” that came in empty boxes with a promise for an action figure when more could be made. “Star Wars launched the whole idea of marketing these toys to come out when a movie comes out,” Carron explained.