Virtual Star Wars celebration can be found at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

While places that attract families have had to shut down, that doesn’t mean that the people running them aren't working to bring education, entertainment and enlightenment to kids and grownups alike.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the largest children’s museum in the world, would normally be full of families enjoying some playtime and exhibit exploration, but since families can’t come to them, they’ve decided to bring the museum to families with their “Museum at Home” on the museum’s website and through social media initiatives.
One virtual event that is sure to put a smile on some faces is Star Wars Day today. Fans of the film series in recent years have made the fourth day of May a celebration of all things Star Wars, changing the movie phase “May the force be with you” to “May the Fourth be with you.”
The museum has a number of activities planned to commemorate the popular space-themed media franchise today, May 4.
Curator Ashely Hannum will talk about the Star Wars collection on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. CST today and relate them to life lessons that come from the movie and sources in history that inspired some of the characters and props. Also on the museum's Facebook page is a Yoda Yoga in the Jedi Temple video.
Director of Collections for the museum, Chris Carron, said that one of the things he loves about Star Wars is its multi-generational interest. “You can have a grandparent talk about when the movie came out in 1977, a parent can talk about the movies they’ve seen and kids today can talk about Star Wars Legos,” he said.
Carron cares for a collection of more than 130,000 artifacts and specimens, and more than 2,000 of them are linked to Star Wars, many of them toys related to the movies.
“We have some of the first toys released when the movie came out. In many ways, Star Wars really changed the toy industry,” Carron said. “Before that, it was not common to come out with a big toy line for a movie. They didn’t think Star Wars would be a big hit, but it came out with some 3-inch action figures, and as we know, it became a big success and everyone wanted a Star Wars toy for Christmas.”
Early on there was such big demand for the toys that Carron said manufacturers produced “early bird certificates” that came in empty boxes with a promise for an action figure when more could be made. “Star Wars launched the whole idea of marketing these toys to come out when a movie comes out,” Carron explained.
Some DIY projects will be available on the museum’s website for those who are interested in making Yoda ears, creating a creature from a galaxy far, far away and constructing their own constellation viewer.
“Since the doors are closed, we sat down right before closing and figured out how we could continue our mission,” Carron said. “We’re producing new content online each day. It ranges from events, like Facebook live with museum experts, to DIY science programs, storytime with celebrities and our preschool teachers, warm-ups with our Sports Legends coaches, how to curate your own collection at home of leaves you’ll find on a walk or how to remove stamps from envelopes to start a collection. There’s a coloring book to download and digital jigsaw puzzles.”
Once the museum is able to reopen, you’ll be able to view many of the Star Wars items in the "Beyond Spaceship Earth" exhibit and "American Pop," a permanent exhibit that explores pop culture. “The Star Wars pieces are perennially popular,” he said.
That includes a full-sized Han Solo in carbonate figure made from the original mold used to create the movie prop and a trash compactor toy that recreates a movie scene where you can close the compactor on Han Solo and Princess Leia — two of Carron’s favorite Star Wars items. “The toys were as creative and magical as the movies were,” he said.
Carron expects Star Wars Day to be popular with Star Wars fans of all ages. “I think we will have children as well as hard-core adult collectors who will be joining us for May the 4th,” he said.
USA Today recently recognized the museum’s virtual content and free “Museum at Home” programs as being the best in the nation. To access the virtual museum page, go to childrensmuseum.org/museum-at-home-classroom-connections.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!