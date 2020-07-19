Virtual training can be good for trainers, owners and dogs

“I know what food guarding looks like. I know what stranger danger looks like,” she says. “I don’t need to instigate the dog to see that behavior to help the person or to help the dog.”

Technology also offers some benefits that would be harder to provide in person. It’s easy to share video to demonstrate a technique, and rewind or slow-mo to focus on details. It’s easy to record class, so some trainers share video to help you review what was covered. And looking at video of yourself working with your dog can let you see more clearly what your trainer is talking about when she gives you feedback.

There are some downsides to online training for puppy classes, where practicing good dog-dog play and providing exposure to strange people and situations is a big part of the curriculum. But experts stress that doing puppy classes at the right age is critical, and online classes are still effective.

“It’s easy to do a video session to address normal puppy behaviors like play biting and jumping and mouthing,” says LaSala. “All that can be done remotely and be very successful.”

In addition, your trainer will give you exercises to socialize your puppy to the environment. Stiles says the advice worked for her.