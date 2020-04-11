Virtual travel and entertainment will have to do for now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We got our first taste of springtime weather this past week. It almost felt like summer for a few hours.

And, as expected, everyone is itching to get out and travel like we did in pre-pandemic days. At some point (hopefully later this year), things will return to normal — or some kind of new normal — and we’ll be able to hop on a plane or train, visit a museum, attend a sporting event or lounge on a beach again. Until then, all we have are our memories of past trips and hopes of upcoming travels.

Visitors bureaus typically release their yearly visitor guides in the winter and early spring, and most of them are also online, so you can easily explore a ton of digital content to learn more about any place you’d like to go. Major U.S. cities will have visitor or tourism bureau websites that can be found with a simple online search, and smaller towns are often grouped together in a region or county agency. Any of them will include a wealth of information on the area.

There is one bit of good news, in that it’s never been easier to gather information on potential vacation spots and attractions, and this virtual world we find ourselves in has provided different inside views of places we haven’t been able to see that way in the past.