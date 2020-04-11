Virtual travel and entertainment will have to do for now

We got our first taste of springtime weather this past week. It almost felt like summer for a few hours.
And, as expected, everyone is itching to get out and travel like we did in pre-pandemic days. At some point (hopefully later this year), things will return to normal — or some kind of new normal — and we’ll be able to hop on a plane or train, visit a museum, attend a sporting event or lounge on a beach again. Until then, all we have are our memories of past trips and hopes of upcoming travels.
Visitors bureaus typically release their yearly visitor guides in the winter and early spring, and most of them are also online, so you can easily explore a ton of digital content to learn more about any place you’d like to go. Major U.S. cities will have visitor or tourism bureau websites that can be found with a simple online search, and smaller towns are often grouped together in a region or county agency. Any of them will include a wealth of information on the area.
There is one bit of good news, in that it’s never been easier to gather information on potential vacation spots and attractions, and this virtual world we find ourselves in has provided different inside views of places we haven’t been able to see that way in the past.
ChooseChicago.com has switched its regular online events calendar to a virtual events calendar, where you can find links to all kinds of things to do in the city. Chicago Detours is hosting virtual tours on weekends at 1 p.m. for a 40-minute tour of the city led by professional tour guides. The tours are free but there is a button to make a suggested donation.
The Auditorium Theatre is streaming performances on its Facebook page from artists within the theater community, and they are then available on the theater's Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts.
Second City is doing free improv shows on Zoom for those who would like to laugh along. You can even sign up for a new online stand-up drop-in class. Several other theaters in Chicago are doing similar performances and online workshops.
To see a cool aerial view of New York City, go to youvisit.com. You can then zoom in on certain landmarks and locations and learn more about them, including the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Madison Square Garden and others. The website has other virtual reality pages that can take you around the world — to Paris, Tokyo, London and other places.
At univeralhollywoodevents.com, you can get behind the scenes on virtual tours of top event destinations. Visitorlando.com currently has Walt Disney World Resort virtual tours available online, as well.
A few mouse clicks and you can really go anywhere you want — definitely in photos and readable content and most likely in video as well. Spend a few minutes at your computer and explore!
