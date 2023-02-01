Vivian Carter musical to be staged at IUN

A new musical will tell the story of Vee-Jay record company executive Vivian Carter at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

"The Signal: A Doo Wop Rhapsody" will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday on the main stage at the Arts and Sciences Building on the east side of Broadway, across from the main campus.

"This is a play/musical adapted from a book written by my brother, Henry Farag named the signal about his growing up in Gary, and listening to Veejay Record’s Vivian Carter radio show," Omar Farag said. "She is the first person to bring the Beatles music to America on her record label. She also had the Spaniels, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Jimi Reed, Betty, Everett, Jerry Butler, the Dells and the Impressions, plus many more popular musical artists of the era."

The 21-song, 80-minute musical is being staged for Black History Month. It tells the story of Carter, a Gary native who was the first black female owner of a record label.

"This is the story of Gary and my family, which all grew up in Gary," Henry Farag said. "My parents were both immigrants and had 11 kids and we grew up in Gary. It's all about the music in Gary, Vivian Carter, the songs of the period the feel of the period and what you might describe as the ethos of the period."

Henry Farag wrote a book called "The Signal: A Doo Wop Rhapsody" in 2000 for the Steel Shavings series put out by the long-running IUN historian James Lane.

"Throughout the years, people asked me to put it to music," he said. "Now that we're back from COVID and have a new facility, it's only fitting that it be staged in Gary with all the connections that arise from that."

The play celebrates a Steel City original.

"Vivian Carter had such an impact, not just national but global," he said. "The music she created or recorded was heard around the world."

It also explores her era, which he grew up in.

"We had a big family, which created its own dynamic. But practically everybody growing up had five or six kids. The steel mills created a whole other dynamic. Most people who lived here and worked at the mill get a decent wage. One could afford to live like that. There were still many problems in Gary and around the country, including segregation, racism, violence and corruption. There were plenty of things wrong. But manufacturing allowed you to live on a certain level of income. You couldn't necessarily afford the fancy things in life but could afford many things. That all broke down socioeconomically in Gary, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and cities like that. This play shows the good and the bad. It's a unique story."

Gary might have been more inclusive than some places.

"In my neighborhood, we had Polish, Mexican, Puerto Rican and black families who all went to the same schools and all worked at the mill," he said. "We all listened to the same music."

The play would appeal to people who grew up in Gary and had similar experiences, he said.

"It's not an autobiography but it was inspired by my lived experiences and growing up with the worldview we had and growing up to listening to Vivian Carter on WWCA with a crystal radio we got one Christmas," he said. "You never knew when Vivian was going to play three minutes of magic that would change your life."

The play is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register, visit https://events.iu.edu/.