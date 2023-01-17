Vivian Maier inspired Duneland Photography Club exhibit at Art Barn

A new Duneland Photography Club exhibit at the Art Barn School of Art was inspired by the acclaimed photographer Vivian Maier, a nanny who was recognized posthumously as a genius for her candid street scenes.

“Street Photography: Images Inspired by Vivian Maier" opens on Jan. 28 and runs through March 3 at the Art Barn School of Art at 695 N 400 E in Valparaiso.

“Vivian Meier’s work inspired Duneland photographers to capture the depth and significance of our Region," Art Barn Executive Director, Amy Davis Navardauskas said. “We are proud of our continuing partnership with the Duneland Photography Club and particularly proud of this exhibit."

The group exhibit features the work of photographers from LaPorte, Porter and Lake County. They were inspired by Maier who took more than 150,000 photos of people, places and architecture in Chicago, often taken when she walked to and from work.

Her photos were discovered after her death in 2009 in a storage locker and has since received widespread acclaim, going on display in venues like the Chicago History Museum and the Art Institute of Chicago.

The exhibit displays photos she inspired by Michael Alvarado, Deb Armstrong, Steve Bensing, Linda Camp, Peggy Carter, Georganna Edmonds, Paul Ewing, Tommy Gonzales, Dina Heijselaar, Margaret Hubrich, Patrice Lawson, Teresa McGinley, John Moore, Suzan Perry, Jim Rettker, Henry Schultz, Joyce Scully, Vanessa Shaffer, Stephanie Tanke, Janet Tsouklis and Norman Turner.

The Duneland Photography Club welcomes both beginners and professionals as it seeks to promote photography in Northwest Indiana.

“As photographers in the Region, we have the enviable opportunity to capture diverse people and places,” said Bensing, the club president. “This exhibit gives the public an opportunity to enjoy stunning content as well as the artistic expression of our members."

An opening reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. People can chat with the artists and enjoy light bites and refreshments.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org, email info@artbarnschool.org or call 219-462-9009.