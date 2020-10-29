Volunteer group encourages support of the arts

Actor, writer and filmmaker Matthew-Lee Erlbach is hoping for a brighter future for arts workers and organizations.

Erlbach is a co-organizer of Be An #ArtsHero, which is an organization run by volunteers that is helping to encourage people to write to their senators asking for economic relief for arts and culture organizations and workers.

The actor said Be An #ArtsHero was started several months ago.

"We saw that there was a need for a squeaky wheel in Congress," Erlbach said, adding that the arts, entertainment and cultural world gives so much to the American economy and that creative world is currently suffering.

According to the organization, the arts sector in the United States contributes $877 billion to the economy.

The arts sector is not only made up of performers, cultural organizations and groups but a variety of other workers, including electricians, administrators, custodians, ushers, playwrights, publicists and others.

Erlbach said the arts have always been an important part pf people's lives and that must be protected.

"The arts are the very expression of our humanity and our democracy. This is a First Amendment business," he said.