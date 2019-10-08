Voting underway for 2020 class of National Mascot Hall of Fame

Public voting is underway for the next round of mascots to enter the hallowed and furry halls of the National Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting.
The public can vote on who will be enshrined for posterity in the museum that "celebrates the unsung heros of sports and communities" at 1851 Front St. near Lake Michigan in Whiting. This year's slate of finalists includes collegiate and professional mascots for baseball, basketball, hockey and football teams.
Nineteen finalists were named for the first round of voting, including Bernie Brewer of the Milwaukee Brewers, Billy the Marlin of the Miami Marlins, Blue of the Indianapolis Colts, Boomer of the Indiana Pacers, Cocky of the University of South Carolina, Cosmo the Cougar of Brigham Young University, Globie of the Harlem Globetrotters, Jaxson de Ville of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lou Seal of the San Francisco Giants, Oriole Bird of the Baltimore Orioles, S.J. Sharkie of the San Jose Sharks, Sebastian the Ibis of the University of Miami, Slugger of the Portland Sea Dogs, T.C. Bear of the Minnesota Twins, The Hawk of Saint Joseph’s University, The Swinging Friar of the San Diego Padres, Thunder the Dog of the Lake Elsinore Storm, Wally the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox and Youppi! of the Montreal Canadians.
Online voting for the first round runs through Oct. 12, and people can vote once per day with the same email address. The votes of Mascot Hall of Fame members count three times as much as votes for the general public.
Voting on the final ballot will take place from Oct. 20 through 26.
This year's inductees will be announced at the Mascot Hall of Fame's Fur Tie Annual Fundraiser gala on Dec. 11.