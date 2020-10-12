Walnut Room now requiring reservations, offering takeout

CHICAGO — The Walnut Room in Macy's on State Street in downtown Chicago, a longtime Christmas tradition in Chicagoland known for its towering and highly photogenic tree, is restricting itself to reservations and takeouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 113th straight year, the elegant restaurant with imported Russian wood paneling and Austrian chandeliers in the former Marshall Field's will serve a traditional Christmas dinner under the landmark Great Tree that's adorned differently every year. But it's asking for reservations through OpenTable.com and offering the classic Mrs. Hering’s Chicken Pot Pie for pickup or delivery.

The dining room will allow reservation-only, dine-in eating on a socially distanced basis. The menu this holiday season includes chicken pot pie, cider glazed turkey and Frango ice cream pie.